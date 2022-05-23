Motorcycle Ohio Reminds Motorcyclists to Ride Safely as they Take to the Streets

For Immediate Release: May 23, 2022

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – With May being National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Motorcycle Ohio reminds Ohioans that more motorcycles are on the roadways because of warmer weather.

In addition to raising awareness about motorcycle safety, Motorcycle Ohio will also present the Saved by the Helmet award to three recipients. The award is given throughout the year to those who survive serious crashes while wearing a helmet.

Included in the presentation will be a certificate of recognition and a new replacement helmet. Motorcycle Ohio hopes that acknowledging riders who wear protective gear will help to promote and increase awareness of the life-saving value of motorcycle helmets.

WHAT: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and “Saved by the Helmet” Award presentation

WHO: Charlie Norman, Registrar, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Joe Burgi (Lewis Center), Shawn Hicks (Westerville), and Robert Maroldy (Gahanna), Saved by the Helmet Award Recipients

WHEN: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: The Ohio Department of Public Safety

Atrium

1970 W. Broad Street

Columbus, Ohio 43223

BACKGROUND: For more than 30 years, Motorcycle Ohio has provided Ohio’s riders the opportunity to improve their skills and make the roadways safer for all motorists. The state has over 400,000 registered motorcycles, 600,000 endorsed riders, and issues 40,000 motorcycle permits per year. When combining those numbers, this makes Ohio the fifth largest state in the union in total ridership. Funded by motorcycle plate fees and class registrations, Motorcycle Ohio’s objectives is to provide affordable effective education programs to our stakeholders while promoting awareness to other road users. To learn more about Motorcycle Ohio please visit www.Motorcycle.ohio.gov.

