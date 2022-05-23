Restrictions and Closures on I-515 (US-95) Through Downtown Las Vegas for Week of May 23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces updated traffic restrictions for the I-515 (US-95) Viaduct Rehabilitation project for the week of May 23. Paving operations are resulting in many closures; however, the project is tracking toward early completion.



MONDAY, MAY 23RD



Mainline I-515 (US-95)

• I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Eastern to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Ramps

• I-515 northbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Blvd closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

• Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Surface Street

• Desert Inn closed under I-515, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.



TUESDAY NIGHT, MAY 24TH



Mainline I-515 (US-95)

• I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Eastern to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Ramps

• Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

• I-515 northbound ramp to I-15 southbound closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

• I-515 northbound ramp to I-15 northbound closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT, MAY 25TH



Mainline I-515 (US-95)

• I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Las Vegas Blvd to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

• Auxiliary lane closed northbound I-515 between Twain and Boulder 2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Ramps

• Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Surface Street

• Main St closed under I-515, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



THURSDAY NIGHT, MAY 26TH



Mainline I-515 (US-95)

• I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Las Vegas Blvd to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Ramps

• Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

• I-515 southbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Blvd Closed 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Surface Street

• Main St closed under I-515, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.



Closures are subject to change due to weather and other factors.



Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.



Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors. For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.

