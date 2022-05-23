Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,936 in the last 365 days.

Restrictions and Closures on I-515 (US-95) Through Downtown Las Vegas for Week of May 23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces updated traffic restrictions for the I-515 (US-95) Viaduct Rehabilitation project for the week of May 23.  Paving operations are resulting in many closures; however, the project is tracking toward early completion. 

 
MONDAY, MAY 23RD
 
Mainline I-515 (US-95)
• I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Eastern to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. 

Ramps
• I-515 northbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Blvd closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
• Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Surface Street
• Desert Inn closed under I-515, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
 
TUESDAY NIGHT, MAY 24TH
 
Mainline I-515 (US-95)
• I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Eastern to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Ramps
• Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
• I-515 northbound ramp to I-15 southbound closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
• I-515 northbound ramp to I-15 northbound closed, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT, MAY 25TH
 
Mainline I-515 (US-95)
• I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Las Vegas Blvd to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
• Auxiliary lane closed northbound I-515 between Twain and Boulder 2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Ramps
• Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Surface Street
• Main St closed under I-515, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.
 
THURSDAY NIGHT, MAY 26TH
 
Mainline I-515 (US-95)
• I-515 northbound reduced to one lane, Las Vegas Blvd to I-15, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Ramps
• Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound closed, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
• I-515 southbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Blvd Closed 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Surface Street
• Main St closed under I-515, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Closures are subject to change due to weather and other factors.
 
Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.
 
Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors. For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.
 

You just read:

Restrictions and Closures on I-515 (US-95) Through Downtown Las Vegas for Week of May 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.