Consumer Protection Division to meet with Iowans in 12 cities 

DES MOINES — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office will host mobile offices and give presentations around the state this summer to assist Iowans with consumer protection issues, including providing information on how to spot and protect themselves from fraud.

Investigator Al Perales of the Consumer Protection Division can answer consumer questions regarding identifying price gouging, hiring contractors, avoiding scams, and other issues, and can take consumer complaints.

Perales will start the tour Thursday in Independence. He also plans to hold mobile offices and/or presentations in Eldora, Monticello, Dyersville, Lake View, Grinnell, Creston, Sioux City, and Council Bluffs.

In addition, Perales will give presentations at Iowa Fraud Fighters events in Davenport, Atlantic, and Tama, with the Iowa Insurance Division and other state officials.

The AG’s office receives complaints throughout the year related to consumer issues. In 2021, the office received 3,536 overall complaints. The top complaint categories involved auto-related issues, home improvement, and imposter scams.

“We are dedicated to assisting consumers when they submit a complaint to our office,” said Attorney General Tom Miller. “Still, our hope is that our mobile offices can provide Iowans with information and resources to address issues before they arise.”

Through mobile offices, presentations and consumer outreach activities, including a monthly newsletter, the AG’s Consumer Protection Division strives to provide helpful resources and guidance to consumers on a number of topics, including Medicare fraud, imposter scams, so-called storm chasers, price-gouging and others.

The calendar of events:

Thursday, May 26: Mobile Office (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) Independence Library, 805 1st St E

Thursday, June 2: Mobile Office (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) Eldora Library, 1202 10th St.

Tuesday, June 7: Iowa Fraud Fighters (11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.) Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport

Thursday, June 9: Mobile Office (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) Monticello Library, 205 E Grand St.

Tuesday, June 14: Iowa Fraud Fighters (11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.) Cass County Community Building, 805 W 10th St., Atlantic

Tuesday, June 21: Mobile Office (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) Fraud Presentation (2 p.m.) Dyersville Library, 320 1st Ave E.

Tuesday, June 28: Mobile Office (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)/Fraud Presentation (11 a.m.) Lake View Library, 202 Main St.

Wednesday, June 29: Iowa Fraud Fighters (11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.) Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel, 1504 305th Street, Tama

Thursday, July 7: Mobile Office (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) Fraud Presentation with Grinnell Police Department (2 p.m.) Drake Community Library, 930 Park St, Grinnell

Wednesday, July 13: Fraud Presentation for Connections Area Agency on Aging (11:30 a.m.) Supertel Inn & Conference Center, 800 Laurel Street, Creston

Monday, July 18: Fraud Presentation for Connections Area Agency on Aging (11:30 a.m.) Siouxland Center For Active Generations, 313 Cook St., Sioux City

Wednesday, July 27: Fraud Presentation for Connections Area Agency on Aging (12:30 p.m.) Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

These events will be updated at the Iowa Attorney General’s website.

To file a complaint

If you think someone has broken the law, contact local law enforcement. If you feel you’ve been wronged, file a complaint with the Iowa Attorney General. Call 888-777-4590 or email consumer@ag.iowa.gov.