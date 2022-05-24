OurPact App Update Offers an Enhanced “View” Tool to Help Parents Keep Children Safe Online from Troubling Behaviors.
The most comprehensive parental control app just got better by releasing an improved View feature that makes OurPact an vital resource for parents worldwide.
The safety of children is our top priority. Whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional health, our View tool aids parents in helping children with critical subjects that may be difficult to broach.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eturi Corp. announced its latest release today of their ground-breaking parental control app OurPact for iOS devices. This new release includes an improved proprietary feature called View that gives parents visibility into their children’s online activity via automated periodic or on demand screenshots of the children’s devices that are encrypted for maximum safety and security. This feature is exclusive to OurPact and allows parents to spot troubling or even dangerous behavior before it’s too late. It’s one of the most important aspects of this release that makes the OurPact app a truly invaluable resource for parents worldwide.
— Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi
One of the paramount benefits of the new View feature is its Categories tool that allows parents to filter screenshots of their child’s digital devices by keywords that fall under sexual content, profanity, violence, and substance abuse. There is also a custom category that gives parents the power to flag by their own defined keywords. It all adds up to make View a must have tool set for parents who want to keep their kids safe from the growing threats of cyberbullying, sexual predators, substance abuse, profanity, and more. It has also proven to aid parents in helping their children with subjects that may be difficult for them to broach in everyday conversation.
Just last week, the New York Times reported on the alarming trend of young people heading to social media seeking drugs with deadly results due to fentanyl tainted pills. This is another byproduct of kids not having any level of supervision while online. The View feature in OurPact could potentially solve this by alerting parents to this behavior and allow them to intercede before any harm was done.
“The safety and well-being of children is our top priority,” says Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi. “Whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional health, we feel that our new View feature can aid parents in helping their children with critical subjects that may be difficult to broach in everyday life. It’s about being proactive by opening important conversations with their children that may have gone unnoticed without OurPact.”
Another feature of this new release is the improved accessibility features and streamlined onboarding process. This makes using the OurPact app even easier for users who use iOS accessibility features for disabilities related to vision, hearing, physical or motor skills. The onboarding enhancements also make pairing a child’s device without a computer easier than ever before and can be completed entirely within the OurPact Jr. app.
The timing of this new release also coincides with the launch of the dynamic new OurPact website. This new interactive design features insightful video content, improved navigation and a highly informative News page with features that span a myriad of critical topics for parents who are passionate about developing responsible online habits for their kids. This ever-growing and expanding library will serve as a one-stop shop of insightful articles that will empower parents to help their children develop a healthy relationship with technology instead of letting technology become the driving influence in their lives.
Eturi Corp. is the nation’s leading developer of mobile device management programs and technology. The company’s flagship cross-platform app, OurPact, was created to empower parents nationwide with the tools to put them in control of how their kids engage with the online universe. It’s the ultimate tool that gives parents the peace-of-mind they want in today’s fast-paced, technology driven world. For more information on the OurPact app, visit OurPact.com.
