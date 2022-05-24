OurPact App Update Offers an Enhanced “View” Tool to Help Parents Keep Children Safe Online from Troubling Behaviors.

The OurPact "View" tool allows parents to filter screen shots from their child's devices by categories of troubling or dangerous behaviors

The most comprehensive parental control app just got better by releasing an improved View feature that makes OurPact an vital resource for parents worldwide.

The safety of children is our top priority. Whether it’s physical, mental, or emotional health, our View tool aids parents in helping children with critical subjects that may be difficult to broach.” — Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi