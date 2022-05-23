APPLE TV+ DEBUTS FIVE-NIGHT EVENT SERIES “PREHISTORIC PLANET” ON MAY 23

Apple TV + Prehistoric Planet

New Trailer Highlights Each Episode’s Habitat

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Apple TV+ five-night event documentary series “Prehistoric Planet,” from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, and BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”), will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world — and the dinosaurs that roamed it. Debuting globally on Apple TV+ from Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, with a new episode daily, the series is presented by Sir David Attenborough and set to an original score by multiple Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer.

The series combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. “Prehistoric Planet” presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. From revealing eye-opening parenting techniques of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the mysterious depths of the oceans and the deadly dangers in the sky, “Prehistoric Planet” brings Earth’s history to life like never before.

Episode 1 – May 23, 2022

Coasts

A pregnant Tuarangisaurus is in distress—and her young calf can sense it—as she travels waters that are home to the ocean’s deadliest predators.

Episode 2 – May 24, 2022

Deserts

Above the deserts of North Africa, aerial combat ensues as male Barbaridactylus pterosaurs fight for the attention of females below.

Episode 3 – May 25, 2022

Freshwater

With its feathered body and duck bill, the eight-ton Deinocheirus wades through an Asian wetland in search of relief from pesky biting flies.

Episode 4 – May 26, 2022

Ice Worlds

Within the snow-covered forest, a tense standoff develops between ancient rivals, Pachyrhinosaurus and Nanuqsaurus.

Episode 5 – May 27, 2022

Forests

A journey through an underground cave in North America turns perilous when a young Triceratops is separated from its mother.

“Prehistoric Planet” is produced for Apple TV+ by BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”). Executive producers are Favreau and Gunton. Theme by Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music. Original score by Zimmer, Rozman and Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.





Prehistoric Planet — Official Trailer 2 | Apple TV+