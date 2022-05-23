Submit Release
News Search

There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,797 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Continues Investigation Into Bus Crash On I-95 In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(KINGSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a bus crash in which more than two dozen people were injured Sunday in Baltimore County. 

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to Interstate 95 South near Kingsville, Maryland for a report of a bus that overturned. According to a preliminary report, the bus was in the right lane of the highway when the driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle. The driver lost control of the bus, leading to it going off the road and overturning. 

The bus rolled over near Bradshaw and Raphel roads. It was carrying 47 people. Twenty-seven people reported injuries at the scene. Twelve of those victims refused transport and 15 were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Baltimore County and Harford County fire and EMS crews responded to the scene to care for the patients. No fatalities were reported. Neither impaired or distracted driving were factors in the crash. No charges have been filed in this case.

The crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Continues Investigation Into Bus Crash On I-95 In Baltimore County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.