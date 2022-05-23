Rabbu launches STR Deal Alerts, its new personalized short-term rental investment tool
Turnkey short-term rental (STR) real estate expert Rabbu has announced the release of their new rental sourcing app, STR Deal Alerts, a personalized consumer platform that allows investors to set their individualized investment criteria and discover on-or-off-market properties that match. Each deal featured comes paired with robust data and analytics, empowering investors to quickly analyze its short-term rental potential using proprietary data and detailed financials to allow for quick and strategic action. This platform filters investment properties based on purchase price, property type, market, and returns that are specific to each individual investor.
Demand for STRs has been powered by the new work-from-home culture and the rise in homestay-style accommodations made popular by sites such as Airbnb and VRBO. With yields on short-term rentals at an all-time high, demand from investors looking to find a profitable STR property to add to their portfolio has soared and many are finding it increasingly difficult to acquire or even find a suitable property before it is already sold.
Rabbu is developing a new financial toolkit, with STR Deal Alerts being the first release. Part of a future holistic STR Investment Platform, STR Deal Alerts is designed to reduce the time taken by searching for suitable STR investment options so that users are only viewing investment properties that fit their specific criteria, both personalizing and simplifying the process. The app quickly sorts through potential listings while eradicating the need for investors to process, find and analyze properties. Curated Rabbu Deal Alerts are then sent to customers daily, providing leads for clients that match the exact criteria of investment that they are looking for.
‘People have asked us to let them know if we have a certain type of property, in a certain area, or with certain financial parameters, so now we’re able to answer that need at scale,’ says Dukic.
The easy-to-use, all-in-one tool serves new investors looking to enter the STR market, who are unsure of what makes a good investment, by providing them with personalized opportunities and the gateway to connect further with Rabbu for trusted and experienced advice. At the same time, seasoned professionals will benefit from this service as their workload is reduced, saving them critical time to analyze deals as they scale up their investment portfolio.
The app is fully customizable, with adjustable tools that allow investors to calculate their total expenses depending on the average standardized costs for particular property types or using their personalized figures. With this platform analyzing the data and eliminating the guesswork for investors, buyers can act quickly and secure deals before they are taken off the market.
To start receiving personalized Deal Alerts, investors can meet with a Rabbu Advisor to communicate investment goals, enroll in a monthly subscription, and set their individual investment criteria. These investment criteria, otherwise known as a ‘Buy Box’ is subject to the investor’s individual market interests.
‘All you need to do is keep an eye on your inbox and get ready to act; we’ll do the rest,’ says Dukic.
When a deal that is underwritten by Rabbu matches the buy box of a subscribed user, they will be alerted through a system notification of either text and/or email to see details of their match. These matches will be displayed with a complete profile of the property along with STR-specific stats that average consumers wouldn’t find aggregated elsewhere. Additionally, each address comes linked to an estimate in Rabbu’s proprietary Insights tool, an Airbnb calculator where investors can view seasonalized revenue projections and RevPAN according to a custom comparable selection.
With the challenge of sorting through public listing sites and comparing and analyzing findings from different sources eradicated, Rabbu’s STR Deal Alerts assists investors in overcoming the timing and analysis workload challenges faced in the STR market, simplifying the acquisition of profitable investments with properties that tick all the boxes.
About Rabbu
Rabbu is a turnkey platform for Real Estate investors looking to buy and sell properties as short-term rentals or operate existing short-term rentals hassle-free while experiencing maximum returns. With proprietary technology, Rabbu automates all aspects of a property’s lifecycle as a short-term rental—from procurement to underwriting to marketing to operations and guest experience, making them an investor-focused solution that helps short-term rental investors maximize yields.
