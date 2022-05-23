iCERT Hosts Successful Member Meeting in Seattle
iCERT members gathered in person for first time in over two yearsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) hosted its Spring member meeting May 16-18 at the headquarters offices of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Seattle, WA. This was the first in-person member meeting iCERT has hosted since the fall of 2019, due to the impacts of the COVID pandemic.
The iCERT Spring Member Meeting featured remarks by video from FCC Chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, as well as informative presentations by state and local public safety officials. Presenters included Seattle Police Chief, Adrian Diaz; WA State Representative, Tina Orwall; and WA State 911 Coordinator, Adam Wasserman. In addition to the line-up of appointed and elected officials, iCERT members were treated to innovative and timely presentations and panel discussions on a variety of important topics, featuring industry leaders. Topics such as interoperability, NG911 Funding, 988/911 integration, updates from iCERT’s committees and working groups, and our always popular one-on-one networking meetings rounded out the agenda.
iCERT has already begun planning its Fall Member Meeting in Washington, DC, to take place in early December.
