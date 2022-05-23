Pipe Replacement to Begin on U.S. Highway 212 Between Newell and Maurine

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 20, 2022

Contact: Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

NEWELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says pipe replacement work on U.S. Highway 212, east of Newell, will begin on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Traffic will be stopped by flaggers at pipe replacement locations.

Operations will transition to milling and asphalt paving in August, with traffic control by flaggers and a pilot car.

Anderson Western, Inc. of Bismarck, N.D. is the prime contractor on this $15.3 million project. The overall project completion date is Nov. 18, 2022.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-