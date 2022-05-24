Submit Release
Business Reporter: Fairer access to disaster communications technology can protect assets and save lives

The role the developed world can play in mitigating the damage to be caused by climate change

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Access Partnership, a leading public policy firm, talk about how state-of-the art communications technology could save thousands of lives and prevent economic damage if developing countries had the same access to them as upper-middle and high-income ones. The losses that extreme weather events incur are on the increase and amount to millions of dollars. Some of the damage, however, could be mitigated if technology was distributed more evenly across low- and high-income nations. There is evidence that modern emergency communications tools can play a key role in alleviating the pain and loss natural catastrophes cause. But currently it seems that the countries and regions most exposed to the occurrence of climate events are the least likely to be able to harness digital communications technologies to this end. Access Partnership’s latest white paper, however, has found that $148 bn (£118 bn) could be saved between 2025-29 if developing countries were provided with the resources, as well as the institutional capacity to purchase and implement these communication technologies.

Under the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities enshrined under the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development (1992), while all states have a common responsibility to protect the environment, the obligations of economically developed countries naturally differ from those having more limited resources. Therefore, it falls on the developed world to enable the countries of the Global South to harness emergency communications tools via grants and subsidies, as well as by adjusting relevant licensing and authorisation schemes to ease their roll-out in these regions.

To learn more about the findings of Access Partnership’s white paper, read the article.

