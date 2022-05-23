2022 Women in Content Marketing Awards Nominations Now Open
The Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMAs) recognize and celebrate women who lead the content marketing industry.
Women are at the forefront of content marketing innovation. We created the WICMAs in order to bring overdue and well-deserved focus to these inspiring, industry-shaping women."NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The content marketing industry's top recognition for female leaders, freelancers, and rising stars, the Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMAs), is now accepting nominations.
— Julie Hochheiser Ilkovich, co-founder of the WICMAs and Masthead Media
Created by Masthead Media, a full-service content marketing company founded and led by women, the WICMAs are a celebration of the exemplary content marketing achievements made by female creators and marketers at all levels of their career. Previous award winners have produced and spearheaded content initiatives for leading companies such as Marriott International, Pfizer, Zillow, Twitter, Rothy’s and IBM.
“Women are at the forefront of content marketing innovation,” says Julie Hochheiser Ilkovich, co-founder of the WICMAs and Masthead Media. “And they’re developing highly successful content campaigns on behalf of brands and organizations. We created the WICMAs in order to bring overdue and well-deserved focus to these inspiring, industry-shaping women.”
Presented in partnership with the Content Marketing Institute, a leading global content marketing education and training organization, winners of the 2022 WICMAs will be celebrated at Content Marketing World (CMWorld) in September. Additionally, Masthead Media will be hosting a panel discussion at CMWorld called “Ahead of the Trends: Tapping Emerging Forms of Content to Freshen Your Content Mix and Captivate Your Customers,” which will feature WICMA judges and participants.
“We are proud to be a part of this program again this year,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “Celebrating innovative women in content marketing will help educate and inspire so many others. CMI is excited to help showcase and elevate these bright minds.”
Nominations can be made (women can nominate themselves or someone else) through this entry form. Nominations are due by June 17, 2022, and there are no entry fees this year.
WICMA 2022 Award Categories
● Content Marketer of the Year Award: This award recognizes exceptional content marketing contributions made by the nominee. This can include work she has developed for a brand or organization, or ways in which the nominee has used her voice to inspire and lead others in the industry or to rise above adversity. The nominee has five or more years of experience in content marketing.
● Pivot Award: This award recognizes a nominee who has made a shift from a different career field into content marketing—and is already forging a path to greatness. She has fewer than five years of experience in content marketing.
● Rising Star Award: This award recognizes an up-and-coming content marketer who has demonstrated exceptional work/talent. She has fewer than five years of experience in content marketing.
● Freelance Excellence Award: This award recognizes a freelance content marketer (writer, designer, strategist, etc.) who has created outstanding work for a campaign on behalf of a brand or organization.
● Marketing Leader of the Year Award: This award recognizes an executive-level woman who has made content marketing a priority at her brand or organization.
WICMA Judges
An esteemed panel of WICMA judges will use several criteria to determine the 2022 winners including creative and professional achievements, leadership, mentorship, and community involvement. These leaders include Lee Ann Antuna, Twitter ArtHouse; Layne Bernstein, Content Marketing Lead; Stacie Dauffenbach, ADT; Kristen Geil, aSweatLife.com; Ellen Gerstein, Pfizer; Annie Granatstein, Marriott; Amy Higgins, Twilio; Michelle Jackson, Freelance Writer/Entrepreneur; Alison Jarris, Google Cloud; Kelly Johnson, Abra; Lorraine Lee, Prezi; Shelagh McGrogan, RBC Royal Bank; Brittany Manchisi, IBM; Shelagh McGrogan, Royal Bank of Canada; Nisha Menezes, Atlassian; Nekasha Pratt, HarperCollins; Stephanie Stahl, CMI; and Michelle Wong, Sprinkles. The judging panel will evaluate each nominee, bringing their expertise from a number of disciplines to the judging process.
Past year’s winners and honorees have included leaders and rising stars at established brands like Adobe, IBM, Rothy’s, and Marriott, as well as emerging brands like HATCH and Cedar.
For more information on the WICMAs, WICMA Connect, or to nominate a deserving candidate, please visit https://wicma.medium.com.
About the WICMAs
The Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMAs) are created by Masthead Media, a full service content marketing company founded and led by women. They are presented in partnership with the Content Marketing Institute, a leading global content marketing education and training organization. The Women in Content Marketing Awards recognize the outstanding work of inspiring and accomplished female innovators, spotlighting specific achievements made by women and ways that these marketers have positively impacted others—colleagues, clients, and the industry as a whole—through their leadership.
About WICMA Connect
WICMA Connect is an event series that enables women marketers at every stage in their career and in every location, to meet and network with industry leaders and rising stars. Recognizing that there were very few opportunities for marketers (particularly those in the content space) to network outside of their own organizations, the founders of the Women in Content Marketing Awards created WICMA Connect to facilitate the connections that lead to creative inspiration, career growth, and new opportunities.
About Masthead Media
Masthead Media collaborates with iconic and emerging brands to craft and share their unique stories with the world. In addition to campaign-based initiatives, the company supports clients in cultivating long-term relationships with customers through editorial-style content development, thought leadership development, influencer programming, search and social insights, and analytics reporting services. For more information, visit mastheadmedia.com.
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, ContentTECH Summit, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit ContentMarketingInstitute.com.
