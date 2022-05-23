IAL's Statement on the Ongoing Protests inside the Islamic Republic of Iran

As the brave Iranian people take to the streets to protest against Ali Khamenei & his regime - I want to reiterate my support for the Iranian people!” — Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) strongly condemns the violent suppression of the protest from peaceful Iranians across the country. In this past week, we have witnessed yet another wave of Iranians from all walks of life and from all parts of the country take to the streets to protest the grave economic conditions created by regime’s policies, and as with all previous protests, the protests have rapidly progressed to open calls for the overthrow of the regime. The brave Iranian people are chanting "Death to Khamenei" openly in the streets of Iran. We have and will continue amplifying the voices of the Iranian people.

For far too long, the plight of freedom loving Iranians have been ignored by US politicians enthralled with fantastical ideas of rapprochement with a terrorist regime and special interests aligned with regime's lobby, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC).

"IAL calls upon the Biden administration to put an end to the shameful policy of appeasement of the regime and cease the nuclear negotiations indefinitely. The time is now for Biden to walk away from the Regime and to voice his support for the freedom seeking Iranian people." said IAL's President Dr. Daniel Jafari

During a 2021 IAL Congressional Meet & Greet, Representative Byron Donalds (FL-19) stated "I fully support the Iranian people standing up for their freedom and rights." IAL post this video clip on May 16, 2022 and Representative Donalds retweeted the video to his followers.

On May 16, 2022 - Representative Pat Fallon (TX-04) quote retweeted IAL's tweet: "I look forward to the day when the Iranian people are free from persecution by their own government."

On May 20, 2022 - House GOP Conference Chair, Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21) sent out a tweet: "As the brave Iranian people take to the streets to protest against Ali Khamenei & his regime - I want to reiterate my support for the Iranian people! It's time for @POTUS to stand with the Iranian people over the Mullah’s and their terrorist regime. #IranProtests"

On behalf of Iranians in the streets risking their lives to oppose the Islamic regime, we would like to thank these Members of Congress; Representative Claudia Tenney (NY-22), House GOP Conference Chair, Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Congressman Byron Donalds (FL-19), Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04) and many others for their erstwhile support of the cause of liberty and for standing up for brave protesters.