# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

05-16-22

Trooper Steven Mahon responded to a theft complaint in Hancock where metal building items were reported stolen from a construction site. Sergeant Jeff Ingemi and Trooper Josh Lander assisted. Investigation continues.

05-18-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a speed detail on Route 1A in Dedham. During the detail, many operators were stopped for speeding 15mph or more through the active construction zone. The construction zone is clearly posted at 40mph. Citations were issued.

05-20-22

Trooper Owen Reed responded to a crash in Sedgwick shortly after 2200 hours where a gray 2008 Subaru Legacy, operated by Dakota Markham (18) of Sedgwick, was travelling South on the Caterpillar Hill Road and drove across the oncoming lane and off the opposite side of the roadway. Markham was deceased at the scene. A 15-year-old passenger was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Speed and driver inexperience were factors in the crash. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts. Sergeant Jeff Ingemi, Hancock Sheriff Office, Peninsula Ambulance and Sedgwick Fire Department assisted at the scene.

05-22-22

Trooper Steven Mahon responded to a crash in Cherryfield where a side by side operating on the roadway left the roadway and crashed into a telephone pole. Three occupants were injured in the crash.