Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 9% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Intermediate Bulk Container Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the intermediate bulk container market size is expected to grow to $4.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The rising wine trade across the globe is expected to propel the intermediate bulk container market growth going forward.

The intermediate bulk container (IBC) market consists of sales of the intermediate bulk containers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a pallet-mounted, industrial-grade reusable container that is used for storing and transporting bulk liquids, pastes, and solids. It is called intermediate due to its size which is bigger than a drum but smaller than a tank. The hard outer container is usually made from galvanized tubular steel or iron, while the inner containers are often made from plastic such as polyethylene or high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the intermediate bulk container market. According to the global intermediate bulk container market analysis, major companies are focused on developing a new technological solution to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. For instance, in November 2020, Schoeller Allibert, a Netherlands-based producer of recyclable, reusable, and returnable plastic packaging solutions launched ChemiFlow based on corrosion-resistant technology. ChemiFlow is an UN-authorized Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) built to transport hazardous and highly corrosive chemicals safely and without sacrificing performance. ChemiFlow 1000L 8292 EPDM 6 runners were designed specifically to satisfy the changing requirements of the chemical sector, with features such as a central top-fill for easy filling at an automatic filling line, and automatic venting to limit the risk of overpressure, and an additional closed system to avoid odors from escaping.

Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segments

The global intermediate bulk container market is segmented:

By Type: Rigid IBC, Flexible IBC

By Grade: Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D, Food Grade

By Material: Plastic, Metal

By End-User: Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Others

By Geography: The global intermediate bulk container market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

