How to Create a High Performing Distributed Tech Team: more insights in Talent500 & ANSR’s event series

Talent500 & ANSR have jointly come up with a series of events to democratize access to opportunities and set up globally distributed teams for global companies

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a part of the mission to democratize access to opportunities, and set up globally distributed teams for top companies of the world with the best tech minds, Talent500 and ANSR have jointly come up with a series of events.

These events are part of Tech Insider and Talent Insider, knowledge-sharing series aimed at enabling professionals with the latest in technology and its impact on various sectors; and companies to leverage global tech talent for business growth respectively.

As business leaders navigate the new world of work amidst the great reshuffle, there is increased mindshare on building and leading efficient distributed tech teams. The next Talent Insider session titled The new age workforce: building and leading distributed tech teams will be held on 2nd June 2022, Thursday, from 8:30 AM- 09:30 AM (IST), 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM (PST - 1st June) with Arunkumar NT, Ex MD & Head of Innovation, Telstra. He will share his learnings from building high-performance distributed teams for Telstra (Australia’s leading Telco) and UBS (the world’s largest private bank), resulting in tremendous innovation and multi-million dollar savings.

Focused on front-end and QA developers and job-seekers, the next event in the series is a Linkedin Live session on Talk shop: Crafting innovative digital experiences in retail will be held on 24th May 2022, Tuesday at 11:30 AM (IST). Fuelled by tech innovation, omnichannel commerce, and experiential retailing, the world of retail has seen a vast change in the past few years. In this session, top tech leader, Vijay Karthik, SVP & CTO, Neiman Marcus Group (NMG), will share his perspectives on the latest technology trends in retail. The Linkedin Live session is an exciting opportunity to gain insights into the new state-of-the-art technology solutions in retail & merchandising and strategic initiatives in the IT environment at NMG.

Talking about the event series, Co-founder & CEO of Talent500, Vikram Ahuja said, “Talent500 is thrilled to connect with industry leaders from top companies of the world, to discuss how they pioneered setting up their globally distributed teams. This is a great opportunity to help companies tackle their most challenging problems and grow faster with the very best tech talent out there.”

At Talent500, we help some of the world’s leading businesses (like Airbnb, Uber, Twitter, Nike, and Walmart) and startups solve this talent shortage by building teams with top professionals in talent-rich hubs around the world.