Talent500 surveys tech professionals to get insights into the current recruitment scenario

A set of fresh perspectives on remote-readiness, workplace flexibility, and employer branding from a survey of 5000+ tech professionals.

Employers that don’t offer flexibility will see higher turnover as employees move to companies that offer a value proposition that better aligns with their desires.” — Vikram Ahuja, CEO & Co-Founder of Talent500

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent500 - a globally distributed team builder, surveyed 5000+ active tech professionals across their global talent network. The output is a set of fresh perspectives from the current and future hiring landscape, remote-readiness, workplace flexibility, and employer branding.

Key findings of the report showed:

1. Lack of transparency and delays in communication are the two top challenges in the interview and job search process for talent.

2. When it comes to interviews, candidates worldwide find 2-3 rounds ideal and 10-20 days as a reasonable duration from landing a job.

3. Flexible work arrangements are the norm, not the exception. 83% reported it is the #1 consideration for accepting an offer in 2022.

4. 87% of the respondents globally are actively considering switching jobs in 2022, which offers them more control, flexibility, and higher compensation

5. Competitive compensation is no longer the only key decision-making factor when selecting a job. Work-life balance ranks at #2 at 55%.

6. Up to 80% of highly skilled knowledge workers are considering working with an employer of record - helping companies to tap into a wider and more diverse talent pool to bring onboard the right skill sets and scale teams globally.

7. Up to 63% of the respondents are open to Fixed Term Contractor roles with global companies. Talent on Demand is the solution for urgent, short-term projects and niche skills requirements with the added benefit of reduced long-term labor cost and instant impact.

“Today, candidates have unlimited choice. Employers that don’t offer flexibility will see higher turnover as employees move to companies that offer a value proposition that better aligns with their desires. The time is now to reevaluate traditional hiring and retention tactics and provide a superior candidate experience”

- Vikram Ahuja, CEO & Co-Founder of Talent500.

The great reshuffle has created a state of flux in the jobs market and drastically altered expectations, preferences, and behavioral patterns of both - employers and talent.

You can access the complete report here on the Talent500 website.

