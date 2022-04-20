Talent500 surveys tech professionals to get insights into the current recruitment scenario
A set of fresh perspectives on remote-readiness, workplace flexibility, and employer branding from a survey of 5000+ tech professionals.
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent500 - a globally distributed team builder, surveyed 5000+ active tech professionals across their global talent network. The output is a set of fresh perspectives from the current and future hiring landscape, remote-readiness, workplace flexibility, and employer branding.
Key findings of the report showed:
1. Lack of transparency and delays in communication are the two top challenges in the interview and job search process for talent.
2. When it comes to interviews, candidates worldwide find 2-3 rounds ideal and 10-20 days as a reasonable duration from landing a job.
3. Flexible work arrangements are the norm, not the exception. 83% reported it is the #1 consideration for accepting an offer in 2022.
4. 87% of the respondents globally are actively considering switching jobs in 2022, which offers them more control, flexibility, and higher compensation
5. Competitive compensation is no longer the only key decision-making factor when selecting a job. Work-life balance ranks at #2 at 55%.
6. Up to 80% of highly skilled knowledge workers are considering working with an employer of record - helping companies to tap into a wider and more diverse talent pool to bring onboard the right skill sets and scale teams globally.
7. Up to 63% of the respondents are open to Fixed Term Contractor roles with global companies. Talent on Demand is the solution for urgent, short-term projects and niche skills requirements with the added benefit of reduced long-term labor cost and instant impact.
“Today, candidates have unlimited choice. Employers that don’t offer flexibility will see higher turnover as employees move to companies that offer a value proposition that better aligns with their desires. The time is now to reevaluate traditional hiring and retention tactics and provide a superior candidate experience”
- Vikram Ahuja, CEO & Co-Founder of Talent500.
The great reshuffle has created a state of flux in the jobs market and drastically altered expectations, preferences, and behavioral patterns of both - employers and talent.
You can access the complete report here on the Talent500 website.
Talent500 is an exclusive Talent Acquisition partner for Fortune 500 companies, GCCs in India, and fast-growth startups across the world. The company has been an active participant in the rapidly changing global workforce landscape and is helping fast-growth businesses hire, build, and manage global teams. Their clients include Nike, Pepsico, Walmart, Giant Eagle, H&M, and more.
Darren Pinto
Talent 500
+91 99728 41075
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn