Talent500 is now Great Place to Work Certified™

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's official! We are proud to announce that Talent500 has been awarded the Great Place to Work® certification. We have spent time developing and growing our brand over the last few years. As a result, we have reached a point where our employees truly trust and have confidence in our company’s vision, our high-performance environment, and are proud to show their support for their leadership team's efforts to connect, engage and inspire all employees.

The Great Place to Work® certification is the gold standard for workplace culture and the best way for us to show the world what we've built here at Talent500 for our employees, with their support. Great Place to Work® has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

At Talent500, we are on a mission to build the largest global remote workforce. Fast-growth businesses hire, build, and manage global teams through us. This wouldn’t be possible without our people. And so, we extend this credit to our top assets - our incredibly passionate employees who live by our core values - create wow moments, make things happen, step up & take charge, improve on yesterday, earn & demonstrate trust, speak your mind, and have fun seriously!

We take great pride in the diverse and inclusive culture we have built. We are a remote-first organization and have been since our inception. This not only gives our team the opportunity to work with the best minds across the globe but also creates gender parity in the workplace. 58% of our workforce are women, making us a proud women-first organization compared to approximately a 47% global average.

We are proud of this accomplishment and want to thank everyone who has been a part of our journey. We are honored to be acknowledged as a Great Place to Work® and will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.