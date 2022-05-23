Submit Release
Westbound US 60 reopens in Tempe following water damage repairs

ADOTus60WestboundReopenedApprox10pmMcClintockDriveTrafficCamImageMay2222b.pngPHOENIX – The westbound lanes of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) have reopened between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and McClintock Drive following city of Tempe-led work to reconstruct the freeway after damage from a water main break earlier this month (May 7). 

Tempe’s contractors, working with staff from the city and the Arizona Department of Transportation, completed concrete paving, lane striping and other work so westbound US 60 could be opened at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday (May 22).

Crews have also reopened the eastbound US 60 off-ramp at McClintock Drive. The eastbound lanes of US 60 between I-10 and McClintock Drive reopened to traffic on May 15 following repair work on that side of the freeway.

ADOT has been supporting Tempe’s work in response to the water main break, which occurred below ground in an area north of the freeway’s westbound lanes. Due to the extent of pavement damage, the westbound portion of US 60 at McClintock Drive was reconstructed by Tempe’s contractors.

Any future freeway restrictions related to Tempe’s separate work to repair the broken water main will be scheduled as needed. At this time, the city has lane restrictions in place at the McClintock Drive intersection with US 60. Drivers can consider alternate routes, including Rural Road.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

