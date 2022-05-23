Submit Release
Williston Barracks/DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1003168

TROOPER: Trooper Tyler Silva                 

STATION:  Williston               

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2022 at 2213 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Blakely Road, Colchester, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Chelsea Turner                                        

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 22, 2022 at approximately 2213 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of US Route 7 and Blakely Road in the Town of Colchester after observing several moving violations. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Chelsea Turner (33) of Colchester, VT. While speaking with Turner, Troopers detected several signs of impairment. Turner was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest. Turner was transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of DUI #2.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/7/22 at 0815 hours   

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  Attached

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

