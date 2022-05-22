Submit Release
VSP Royalton / Conditions of Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001991

TROOPER: Fraga                       

STATION:    Royalton                 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rochester

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 7559 (Conditions of Release)

 

ACCUSED:   Michael Andrews                                           

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers of the Royalton VSP Barracks were notified of a violation. Michael Andrews was currently violating a condition of his release. On arrival to Andrews residence I observed Andrews to actively be in violation of his court condition and placed him under arrest. Andrews was transported to the Royalton VSP Barracks where he was processed and cited to appear in court on 05/23/2022 at 12:30 pm.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/23/2022 at 12:30 pm       

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  Attached

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

