VSP Royalton / Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001991
TROOPER: Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/22/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rochester
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 7559 (Conditions of Release)
ACCUSED: Michael Andrews
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers of the Royalton VSP Barracks were notified of a violation. Michael Andrews was currently violating a condition of his release. On arrival to Andrews residence I observed Andrews to actively be in violation of his court condition and placed him under arrest. Andrews was transported to the Royalton VSP Barracks where he was processed and cited to appear in court on 05/23/2022 at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022 at 12:30 pm
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
