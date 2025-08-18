Berlin Barracks / DUI, Gross Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A3005774
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/17/2025 at 2239 hours
STREET: Waterbury-Stowe RD / I 89 N On Ramp
TOWN: Waterbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kevin Bell
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
PEDESTRIAN #1
VICTIM: Skyler Litchfield
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT
INJURIES: Suspected Serious Bodily Injury
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a Car vs Pedestrian crash. Troopers of the Berlin Barracks identified the operator as Kevin Bell of Montpelier and the pedestrian as Skyler Litchfield of Waterbury. Investigation revealed Bell had operated his vehicle in a negligent manner. While speaking with Troopers, Bell displayed signs of impairment. Bell was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation and was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Bell was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer to the above charges.
T23 VSA 1201, 1091
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Washington County Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
