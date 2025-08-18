Berlin Barracks / DUI, Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A3005774

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/17/2025 at 2239 hours

STREET: Waterbury-Stowe RD / I 89 N On Ramp

TOWN: Waterbury

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Bell

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

PEDESTRIAN #1

VICTIM: Skyler Litchfield

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

INJURIES: Suspected Serious Bodily Injury

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police received a report of a Car vs Pedestrian crash. Troopers of the Berlin Barracks identified the operator as Kevin Bell of Montpelier and the pedestrian as Skyler Litchfield of Waterbury. Investigation revealed Bell had operated his vehicle in a negligent manner. While speaking with Troopers, Bell displayed signs of impairment. Bell was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation and was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Bell was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer to the above charges.

T23 VSA 1201, 1091

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Washington County Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.