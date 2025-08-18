St Albans Barracks / Burglary / Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 25A2005798
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/15/2025 | 0344 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Gas Station, Berkshire, VT
VIOLATION:
Burglary
- Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Amos Lafontaine
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to a burglary in progress located at the Jolley Gas Station in Berkshire, VT. Dispatch had received multiple phone calls reporting a single male in a red Chevy truck ramming the front door of the gas station. Investigation revealed Amos Lafontaine (41) of Richford, VT had made multiple attempts to drive his truck through the front door of the closed building. Amos had destroyed the front door of the building before gaining entry and stealing multiple items, then fleeing the scene. Amos was later located by St Albans City Police Department and arrested/lodged for unrelated criminal charges. Amos was issued a citation for the above charges to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on October, 6th, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 | 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
