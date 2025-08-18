St Albans Barracks / Burglary / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A2005798

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/15/2025 | 0344 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jolley Gas Station, Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION:

Burglary

Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Amos Lafontaine

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to a burglary in progress located at the Jolley Gas Station in Berkshire, VT. Dispatch had received multiple phone calls reporting a single male in a red Chevy truck ramming the front door of the gas station. Investigation revealed Amos Lafontaine (41) of Richford, VT had made multiple attempts to drive his truck through the front door of the closed building. Amos had destroyed the front door of the building before gaining entry and stealing multiple items, then fleeing the scene. Amos was later located by St Albans City Police Department and arrested/lodged for unrelated criminal charges. Amos was issued a citation for the above charges to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on October, 6th, 2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/06/2025 | 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

