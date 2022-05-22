Road Closed Bakersfield RT 36 at 108

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 36 near the intersection of VT RT 108 is closed at this time due to a fire caused by a tree falling into a powerline.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

Please drive carefully.