SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ BIGAMY

CASE#: 22B3001437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/22/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 313 in Arlington

VIOLATION: Bigamy

ACCUSED: Robert Karney

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/08/22 State Police received a report of a Bigamy complaint in Arlington. Upon investigation it was revealed that Robert Karney was still married to a female in Louisiana while getting married to another female in Arlington in April. Karney was issued a citation and is to appear in Bennington Superior Court to answer to the charge of Bigamy.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: June 27th, 2022

COURT: Bennington Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A