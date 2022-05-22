Submit Release
News Search

There were 72 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,293 in the last 365 days.

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ BIGAMY

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3001437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange                          

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 05/22/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 313 in Arlington

VIOLATION: Bigamy

 

ACCUSED: Robert Karney                                               

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/08/22 State Police received a report of a Bigamy complaint in Arlington. Upon investigation it was revealed that Robert Karney was still married to a female in Louisiana while getting married to another female in Arlington in April. Karney was issued a citation and is to appear in Bennington Superior Court to answer to the charge of Bigamy.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: June 27th, 2022             

COURT: Bennington Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ BIGAMY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.