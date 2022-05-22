SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ BIGAMY
CASE#: 22B3001437
DATE/TIME: 05/22/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 313 in Arlington
VIOLATION: Bigamy
ACCUSED: Robert Karney
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
On 05/08/22 State Police received a report of a Bigamy complaint in Arlington. Upon investigation it was revealed that Robert Karney was still married to a female in Louisiana while getting married to another female in Arlington in April. Karney was issued a citation and is to appear in Bennington Superior Court to answer to the charge of Bigamy.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: June 27th, 2022
COURT: Bennington Superior
