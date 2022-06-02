Space Force Association to Host Guardian Industry Nights July 27th-28th – Save The Dates
Through GINs 2022, we can bring together Guardians and industry to inform and advocate for the current and future needs of the United States Space Force.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAVE THE DATE! Space Force Association to host Guardian Industry Nights (GINs) Conference July 27-28th at Peterson Space Force Base (Colorado Springs, Colorado). The two-day conference will provide one-of-a-kind engagement opportunities between Guardians, industry leaders, partners, and policymakers. GINs Conference offers targeted programming to inspire constructive conversations and collaboration to advance the Space Force as the dominant spacepower leader.
— Dr. David Hansen, Colorado Springs SFA chapter president
“Colorado Springs is a key location for Space Force Operations and Training. Through GINs 2022, we can bring together Guardians and industry to inform and advocate for the current and future needs of the United States Space Force.” Dr. David Hansen, Colorado Springs SFA chapter president.
Complete event details will be available soon at https://ussfa.org/events. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on how your company can be a part of this important event, contact support@ussfa.org.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for achieving superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Join Today!