New York on film at NYC Independent Film Festival
Documentaries on night life, crime and art in New York
A lot of films are about the rich and famous, I wanted the film to capture the difficulties of simply existing.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A film festival in New York cannot do without films about New York. This year's NYC Independent Film Festival features a special selection of New York films.
34 CARMINE ST. is a short documentary, by Webby Award-winning producer and director Beatriz Browne, about preserving the culture and community of small businesses at a time when capitalism is eroding its essence. Told through a bookstore owner who epitomizes the last fortress of one of New York's most prominent neighborhoods. It is light-hearted, yet solemn. New York City is, of course, a place that opens our eyes to massive inequality, but its culture also allows wealthy real estate managers to buy up land and drive out small shopkeepers.
In TRASH DAY by New York filmmaker Caroline Vokas, America's abundance of discarded goods is explored by dumpster divers in New York City. The short documentary shows people looking for food and other edible and useful things in the trash on the streets of NYC. To redistribute discarded food and to give discarded items a second life. The film makes you painfully aware of the ease with which we all dump our stuff in this consumer society when we've had enough.
CRACKBURY USA investigates the current relationships between 2 undercover agents and the people they arrested 35 years ago. It all happened in New Cassel, Long Island. Composed of more than 300 archived undercover VHS tapes, we get a raw picture of one of the darkest times in American history: the rise of the Long Island crack epidemic in the 1980s. An exciting story also about the early days of the undercover operations to round up drug gangs and catch small petty gangsters.
Of course, New York is also the city of the arts. And art films can't be missed at the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York.
To start with MARTHA RESNICK: BAD GIRL PHOTOGRAPHER.
Born in Brooklyn, Marcia Resnick studied photography at NYU and began photographing many of the inner-city personalities who populated New York City's underground art and music scene in the 1970s and 80s, such as Johnny Thunders, Richard Hell, John Belushi and William Burroughs. Today, Marcia's work is experiencing a revival and that has led to a re-examination of her art as an important contribution to photography. The documentary is based on an extensive interview with Resnick about her work and private life.
Also from Brooklyn comes the Brooklyn Baseball Cantata, a largely forgotten musical idiosyncrasy from 1940. An operetta, composed by George Kleinsinger with lyrics by Michael Stratton, in which the citizens of Brooklyn awaken from a city slumber to share a dream in which their beloved Brooklyn Dodgers finally defeate The New York Yankees, their arch-rivals from the Bronx. The documentary THE CANTOR'S LAST CANTATA follows the amateur choir members as they rehearse and perform for the congregation.
A film that fits perfectly with the theater where it is shown - the Producer's Club on 44th St in Manhattan - is FRONT STAGE AND BACK. It's a comedic character study of a 58-year-old New York actor who has starred in over a hundred totally unheard of movies. Trying to make a living in the theater and film world, Theo struggles to maintain his integrity and to survive in an industry that demands so much and gives so little. All the while, in the highly competitive, creative hot bed of New York City.
Interrupted by clips from his many bizarre totally forgettable films, Theo takes us on a muddled journey through painful auditions, awkward rehearsals and drunken dinners that chronicle his life on New York's Upper East Side, where he shares a small apartment with his brother. .
