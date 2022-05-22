Town of Peru/Suspicious Incident/Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3001560

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/19/22 @ 2032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Anderson Rd, Peru

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/19/22 Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of Anderson Road, Peru, for a suspicious circumstance. A homeowner in that area reported finding a bullet lodged in their wall, inside their residence. A trooper arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. The bullet was determined to be a rifle round, which had struck the residence near the main entrance. The bullet went through the wall, traveled through several items inside the residence, and lodged in a wall on the opposite side of the same room it had entered.

It is unknown at this time who fired the round or why the round was fired and why it struck the residence. This investigation is still considered active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS