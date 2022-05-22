Submit Release
News Search

There were 80 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,301 in the last 365 days.

Town of Peru/Suspicious Incident/Shaftsbury Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22B3001560

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sergeant Justin Walker                        

 

STATION:  Shaftsbury Field Station                 

 

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/22 @ 2032 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Anderson Rd, Peru

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment

 

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                          

 

AGE:

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

 

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

AGE:

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/19/22 Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of Anderson Road, Peru, for a suspicious circumstance. A homeowner in that area reported finding a bullet lodged in their wall, inside their residence. A trooper arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. The bullet was determined to be a rifle round, which had struck the residence near the main entrance. The bullet went through the wall, traveled through several items inside the residence, and lodged in a wall on the opposite side of the same room it had entered.  

 

It is unknown at this time who fired the round or why the round was fired and why it struck the residence. This investigation is still considered active.

 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421.  Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or  text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS

 



Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

You just read:

Town of Peru/Suspicious Incident/Shaftsbury Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.