Town of Peru/Suspicious Incident/Shaftsbury Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3001560
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/19/22 @ 2032 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Anderson Rd, Peru
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peru, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/19/22 Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of Anderson Road, Peru, for a suspicious circumstance. A homeowner in that area reported finding a bullet lodged in their wall, inside their residence. A trooper arrived on scene and began investigating the incident. The bullet was determined to be a rifle round, which had struck the residence near the main entrance. The bullet went through the wall, traveled through several items inside the residence, and lodged in a wall on the opposite side of the same room it had entered.
It is unknown at this time who fired the round or why the round was fired and why it struck the residence. This investigation is still considered active.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421