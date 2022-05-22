Real Estate Basic Training Boot Camp
Real Estate Basic Training Boot Camp
— Lloyd Segal
Los Angels Real Estate Investors Club announces it semi-annual Basic Training Boot Camp. LAREIC's upcoming LIVE In-person Boot Camp is for new investors and people who want to become real estate investors. LAREIC's Boot Camp is scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. In this intensive 8-hour Boot Camp, new investors will learn how to find deals, how to evaluate market values of properties, how to submit offers, find the financing, and how to deal with escrow, title insurance, due diligence, and inspections, as well as the following:
* How to find deals
* Foreclosure
* Wholesaling (Assignments)
* Deeds
* Title Insurance
* Promissory notes
* How to finance your deals
* Deeds of trust
* Mortgages
* Easements
* Purchase contracts
* Probate
* Escrow
* Structuring deals
* Realtors
* Submitting Offers
* Lease-options
* Leases
* Trusts
* And much much more.
DATE & TIME: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.
LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.
PARKING: Free parking on the Iman parking lot, and endless metered street parking.
COST: The Boot Camp costs $149.00 per person if paid before June 11, 2022. After June 11, the price increases to $249.00 per person! (Gold Members of LAREIC can attend for free.)
REGISTRATION: To attend this Boot Camp, please register at www.LAREIC.com.
+1 310-792-6404
info@LARealestateInvestors.com
www.LARealEstateInvestors.com
Susan Hall
Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club, LLC
+13104098310 ext.
