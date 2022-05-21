Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Explosive Charges In Somerset County

May 20, 2022

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) — The Maryland State Police arrested a man on Friday in connection with the possession of explosive devices in Somerset County.

The suspect, Clement Renee Grangier III, 43, of Princess Anne Maryland, is charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property, seven counts of possession of an explosive device and five counts of possession with intent to use an explosive device. He is being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack with the assistance of the Criminal Enforcement Division on Friday served a search and seizure warrant at Grangier’s residence in regards to an on-going malicious destruction of property investigation in Princess Anne, MD. During the serving of the warrant, seven improvised explosive devices, identified as three pipe bombs and four improvised explosive hand grenades were discovered. In addition, 32 firearms, including several military grade weapons were also located in conjunction with additional bomb making materials and firearm parts as part of the investigation. The destructive devices found at the scene were not believed to have been part of the additional malicious destruction of property investigation.

Upon discovery of the destructive devices, troopers contacted Deputy State Fire Marshal bomb technicians to help secure the location. The Deputy State Fire Marshal Bomb Technicians, assisted by Ocean City Fire Marshal Office Bomb Technicians, rendered the home safe. It took bomb technicians several hours to render the devices safe as well as clear the residence of any other explosive threats. All devices were rendered safe on the scene without incident. No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation. Additional charges could be pending in this case.