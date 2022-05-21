Submit Release
News Search

There were 130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,333 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Explosive Charges In Somerset County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) — The Maryland State Police arrested a man on Friday in connection with the possession of explosive devices in Somerset County.

The suspect, Clement Renee Grangier III, 43, of Princess Anne Maryland, is charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property, seven counts of possession of an explosive device and five counts of possession with intent to use an explosive device. He is being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack with the assistance of the Criminal Enforcement Division on Friday served a search and seizure warrant at Grangier’s residence in regards to an on-going malicious destruction of property investigation in Princess Anne, MD. During the serving of the warrant,  seven improvised explosive devices, identified as three pipe bombs and four improvised explosive hand grenades were discovered. In addition, 32 firearms, including several military grade weapons were also located in conjunction with additional bomb making materials and firearm parts as part of the investigation. The destructive devices found at the scene were not believed to have been part of the additional malicious destruction of property investigation. 

Upon discovery of the destructive devices, troopers contacted Deputy State Fire Marshal bomb technicians to help secure the location. The Deputy State Fire Marshal Bomb Technicians, assisted by Ocean City Fire Marshal Office Bomb Technicians, rendered the home safe. It took bomb technicians several hours to render the devices safe as well as clear the residence of any other explosive threats. All devices were rendered safe on the scene without incident. No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation. Additional charges could be pending in this case.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Explosive Charges In Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.