Arrest Made in a Robbery Offense: 700 Block of G Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the 700 block of G Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:58 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, 37 year-old Kareem Bernard Green, of Oxon Hill, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery.