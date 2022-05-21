Derby Barracks/Two-Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5002039
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 5/20/22 1434 Hours
STREET: VT RT 14
TOWN: Irasburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 855 VT RT 14
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR # 1: Hannah Leitch
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler
VEHICLE MODEL: 200
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Significant/Life-threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country and Dartmouth Hitchcock
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR # 2: Bruce Melendy
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Doge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 2500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police, Irasburg Fire Department and Orleans EMS, responded to the above area for a reported two-vehicle crash with injuries. The investigation revealed vehicle #1 crossed the center line of the roadway while traveling south, crashing into vehicle # 2 which was traveling north. Operator #1 sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and was transported to North Country Hospital and later to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Operator #2 and their passenger were transported to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Trooper Jeff Ferrier
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
Jeff.Ferrier@Vermont.gov
(802) 334-8881