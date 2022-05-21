Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Two-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 22A5002039                           

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Jeff Ferrier

 

STATION: Derby                                 

 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME: 5/20/22      1434 Hours

 

STREET: VT RT 14

 

TOWN: Irasburg

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 855 VT RT 14

 

WEATHER: Sunny       

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR # 1: Hannah Leitch

 

AGE: 22   

 

SEAT BELT?  N

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lowell, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

 

VEHICLE MODEL: 200

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

 

INJURIES: Significant/Life-threatening

 

HOSPITAL: North Country and Dartmouth Hitchcock

 

 

VEHICLE #2

 

OPERATOR # 2: Bruce Melendy

 

AGE: 32    

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Doge

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 2500

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

 

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

 

HOSPITAL: North Country

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

            On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police, Irasburg Fire Department and Orleans EMS, responded to the above area for a reported two-vehicle crash with injuries.   The investigation revealed vehicle #1 crossed the center line of the roadway while traveling south, crashing into vehicle # 2 which was traveling north.  Operator #1 sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and was transported to North Country Hospital and later to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.  Operator #2 and their passenger were transported to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.  The investigation is ongoing at this time.

 

 

 


Trooper Jeff Ferrier

 

Vermont State Police

 

Troop A - Derby Barracks

 

35 Crawford Rd

 

Derby, VT 05829

 

Jeff.Ferrier@Vermont.gov

 

(802) 334-8881

 

