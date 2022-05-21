Derby Barracks/Two-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5002039

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 5/20/22 1434 Hours

STREET: VT RT 14

TOWN: Irasburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 855 VT RT 14

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR # 1: Hannah Leitch

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: 200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Significant/Life-threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country and Dartmouth Hitchcock

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR # 2: Bruce Melendy

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Doge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 2500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police, Irasburg Fire Department and Orleans EMS, responded to the above area for a reported two-vehicle crash with injuries. The investigation revealed vehicle #1 crossed the center line of the roadway while traveling south, crashing into vehicle # 2 which was traveling north. Operator #1 sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and was transported to North Country Hospital and later to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Operator #2 and their passenger were transported to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing at this time.



Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Jeff.Ferrier@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881