The Accelerator Bringing Solutions to Davos in May
EINPresswire.com/ -- As countries and companies are figuring out their climate commitments, the regulatory gymnastics around reporting and how “green” they can go --- there is also a considerable eye on the innovators bringing solutions to the table. Davos brings together some of the key thought leaders of our time this May 2022.
The Green Accelerator comes to Davos on 25th of May 2022 (Davos, Switzerland) at the exclusive Hotel Seehof that curates an invitation-only platform for companies, forward thinking executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and start-ups working on solutions to climate change. The event seeks to showcase climate solutions, cultivate connectivity and cooperation to advance climate action, the United Nations SDGs, and to support the transition to a green and regenerative economy.
Curated and geared up in advance to the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the UNFCCC (COP 27) in Egypt this year, the Green Accelerator will begin with remarks from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat together with Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital.
The forum is timely and a follow-up from the recent 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow more commonly referred to as COP26 which was the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP26 in the “climate space” was significant as it was the first of its kind since the Paris Agreement (COP21) that expected Parties to make enhanced commitments toward mitigating climate change and resulted in the Glasgow Climate Pact which included wording that encouraged more urgent greenhouse gas emissions cuts and promised more climate finance for developing countries to adapt to climate impacts.
The significant impact of climate change has been a dominant cause for concern globally, gaining attention from investors with venture capital firms pouring $53.7B (S&P Global) into climate tech in 2021. The tech ecosystem has seen a dramatic interest in climate start-ups, but the significant challenge is scale. The Green Accelerator seeks to address the challenges within the green ecosystem where innovators get to meet their angel capital and investors can play their part in decarbonization.
The event will feature pitches from twenty pre-selected climate start-ups leading the green transition. Moderating the Green Accelerator start-up pitch session is leading Silicon Valley entrepreneur and impact investor, Sara Ahmadian. She founded Anar Ventures and has an eco-friendly blockchain company in stealth. “I create start-up ecosystems around the world, so the Green Accelerator’s mission to highlight the intersection of impact and technology is of high importance to me,” said Ahmadian. “It’s thrilling that each founder pitching their start-up created a company to make a critical impact—not only for their corner of the globe, but for the betterment of everyone.”
Some of the start-ups participating are Lubomila Jordanova, the Founder and CEO of PlanA.Earth, a Berlin-based start-up developing an end-to-end platform that enables companies to measure, monitor and reduce their environmental footprint and improve their ESG performance. She is also the Co-Founder of the Greentech Alliance, a community of 500+ start-ups which are connected to over 350+ advisors from VC, media and business, who help them monthly with advice and feedback. Prior to Plan A, she worked in investment banking, venture capital and fintech in Asia and Europe. She was recently announced as Marshall Fund Fellow for 2021 and 100 Top Women in Germany 2020.
Torsten Schreiber is also featured. He is the Founder & CEO of Africa GreenTec which develops, builds, supplies and operates mobile, scalable solar containers for the power supply of villages in rural Africa which already supplies 1000 people with sustainable electricity in our pilot project.
The Green Accelerator focuses on bringing catalytic, patient capital into the mix with presence from emerging market impact investors like Barbara Ann Bernard, the Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital to the stage. A second panel before the climate pitch is moderated by Global Impact Strategist Nisaa Jetha to lead the discussions around planetary boundaries with Professor Johan Rockstrom. Rockstrom is an internationally recognized scientist and Professor of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre. He is also known for the trending Netflix Documentary “Breaking Boundaries” that outlines the Science of Our Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough that follows the scientific journey of Rockström and his team’s discovery of the nine planetary boundaries we as a species must stay within for the stability of our planet and the future of humanity.
Other keynotes include Dr. Bryan Scheler, the Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing at the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt. The BMW foundation Herbert Quandt promotes responsible leadership and inspires global leaders to work towards a peaceful, just and sustainable future that advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda. The Respond Accelerator is a BMW Foundation accelerator program operated by UnternehmerTUM. It is the first accelerator program that supports responsible leadership and seeks to further scale sustainable business models. The program supports founders who use entrepreneurial approaches to work towards a peaceful, just, and sustainable future in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda.
The Green Accelerator is being held in Davos as a Side Event to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.
End of Release
About Green Accelerator
The Green Accelerator, is an exclusive invitation-only platform for companies, forward thinking executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and start-ups working on solutions to climate change. The event seeks to showcase climate solutions, cultivate connectivity and cooperation to advance climate action, the United Nations SDGs, and to support the transition to a green and regenerative economy. A key focus of the event is on bringing together selected climate and green start-ups to meet curated investors to accelerate their success and build out their solutions.
Zdenka E. Rezacova
The Green Accelerator comes to Davos on 25th of May 2022 (Davos, Switzerland) at the exclusive Hotel Seehof that curates an invitation-only platform for companies, forward thinking executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and start-ups working on solutions to climate change. The event seeks to showcase climate solutions, cultivate connectivity and cooperation to advance climate action, the United Nations SDGs, and to support the transition to a green and regenerative economy.
Curated and geared up in advance to the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the UNFCCC (COP 27) in Egypt this year, the Green Accelerator will begin with remarks from The Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H.E. Rania Al-Mashat together with Dr. Laura-Marie Topfer a sustainable finance expert and Partner at Extantia Capital.
The forum is timely and a follow-up from the recent 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow more commonly referred to as COP26 which was the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP26 in the “climate space” was significant as it was the first of its kind since the Paris Agreement (COP21) that expected Parties to make enhanced commitments toward mitigating climate change and resulted in the Glasgow Climate Pact which included wording that encouraged more urgent greenhouse gas emissions cuts and promised more climate finance for developing countries to adapt to climate impacts.
The significant impact of climate change has been a dominant cause for concern globally, gaining attention from investors with venture capital firms pouring $53.7B (S&P Global) into climate tech in 2021. The tech ecosystem has seen a dramatic interest in climate start-ups, but the significant challenge is scale. The Green Accelerator seeks to address the challenges within the green ecosystem where innovators get to meet their angel capital and investors can play their part in decarbonization.
The event will feature pitches from twenty pre-selected climate start-ups leading the green transition. Moderating the Green Accelerator start-up pitch session is leading Silicon Valley entrepreneur and impact investor, Sara Ahmadian. She founded Anar Ventures and has an eco-friendly blockchain company in stealth. “I create start-up ecosystems around the world, so the Green Accelerator’s mission to highlight the intersection of impact and technology is of high importance to me,” said Ahmadian. “It’s thrilling that each founder pitching their start-up created a company to make a critical impact—not only for their corner of the globe, but for the betterment of everyone.”
Some of the start-ups participating are Lubomila Jordanova, the Founder and CEO of PlanA.Earth, a Berlin-based start-up developing an end-to-end platform that enables companies to measure, monitor and reduce their environmental footprint and improve their ESG performance. She is also the Co-Founder of the Greentech Alliance, a community of 500+ start-ups which are connected to over 350+ advisors from VC, media and business, who help them monthly with advice and feedback. Prior to Plan A, she worked in investment banking, venture capital and fintech in Asia and Europe. She was recently announced as Marshall Fund Fellow for 2021 and 100 Top Women in Germany 2020.
Torsten Schreiber is also featured. He is the Founder & CEO of Africa GreenTec which develops, builds, supplies and operates mobile, scalable solar containers for the power supply of villages in rural Africa which already supplies 1000 people with sustainable electricity in our pilot project.
The Green Accelerator focuses on bringing catalytic, patient capital into the mix with presence from emerging market impact investors like Barbara Ann Bernard, the Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital to the stage. A second panel before the climate pitch is moderated by Global Impact Strategist Nisaa Jetha to lead the discussions around planetary boundaries with Professor Johan Rockstrom. Rockstrom is an internationally recognized scientist and Professor of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre. He is also known for the trending Netflix Documentary “Breaking Boundaries” that outlines the Science of Our Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough that follows the scientific journey of Rockström and his team’s discovery of the nine planetary boundaries we as a species must stay within for the stability of our planet and the future of humanity.
Other keynotes include Dr. Bryan Scheler, the Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing at the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt. The BMW foundation Herbert Quandt promotes responsible leadership and inspires global leaders to work towards a peaceful, just and sustainable future that advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda. The Respond Accelerator is a BMW Foundation accelerator program operated by UnternehmerTUM. It is the first accelerator program that supports responsible leadership and seeks to further scale sustainable business models. The program supports founders who use entrepreneurial approaches to work towards a peaceful, just, and sustainable future in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda.
The Green Accelerator is being held in Davos as a Side Event to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.
End of Release
About Green Accelerator
The Green Accelerator, is an exclusive invitation-only platform for companies, forward thinking executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and start-ups working on solutions to climate change. The event seeks to showcase climate solutions, cultivate connectivity and cooperation to advance climate action, the United Nations SDGs, and to support the transition to a green and regenerative economy. A key focus of the event is on bringing together selected climate and green start-ups to meet curated investors to accelerate their success and build out their solutions.
Zdenka E. Rezacova
In Events
email us here
+30 694 310 5811