America’s Got Talent Winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Slated to Perform at Icon Gala Honoring Tracy Morgan
To Be Held May 26th at New York's Friars ClubNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Season 6 America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will be performing alongside an all-star lineup at the Friar's Club Entertainment Icon Award Gala honoring Tracy Morgan Thursday, May 26th.
The Icon Award pays tribute to famous standup comedian, Saturday Night Live alum, and 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan at the exclusive Friar's Club Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. “The Friar’s Club is a legendary part of New York City and comedy… I’m following in the footsteps of greatness. I’m humbled and looking forward to a crazy night!” Tracy said about the century-old organization.
About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.:
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. took the country by storm 11 years ago when his perfect renditions of classics from the Great American Songbook earned him the top spot on Season Six of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Landau has headlined from Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to the California State Fair, the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach to Times Square in New York City, all points in-between, and has released four albums, including the Billboard chart-topping “That’s Life.” He recently returned from the UAE, where he represented the United States at a weeklong series of shows during the World Expo. See Landau’s tour dates and more info at www.landaumurphyjr.com.
About Tracy Morgan:
Tracy Morgan has been a longtime household name, first gaining prominence as a breakout cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2003, followed by his Emmy nominated role on 30 Rock, celebrated film roles including Cop Out, and a storied career in standup comedy. In addition, Morgan has a considerable reputation as a voice talent, having acted in several animated films, including Boxtrolls, G-Force, Scoob!, Rio, and Rio 2. Visit Tracy online at www.tracymorgan.com.
