Sassy Giraffe Unveils its New Chinese-Inspired Dinnerware Sets for Elegant Presentations
Known for its modern and versatile table sets, Sassy Giraffe adds Yao (曜) dinnerware sets to its robust lineup of tableware
Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or just setting the table for a weeknight dinner, our creations allow you to infuse your tablescape with your own personal style.”ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sassy Giraffe, a source of modern dinnerware and table sets for a versatile lifestyle, has unveiled its Yao (曜) dinnerware sets, the newest addition to the company’s unique lineup of tableware.
— Renee Ma, founder of Sassy Giraffe
Sassy Giraffe table sets are designed to transform food presentations into an artistic feast so discerning dinner hosts can truly wow their guests. The company offers versatile tabletop solutions to a market that demands dynamic styles from its tableware.
As its newest addition, the Yao dinnerware set creates an eye-catching tabletop by combining stylish and understated design. The Chinese word ‘曜’ means sunlight, playing to the bright design of the pieces. The embossed striped border of each piece in the set perfectly reflects the rays of sunlight, transforming tables into a simple yet elegant setting.
“Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or just setting the table for a weeknight dinner, our creations allow you to infuse your tablescape with your own personal style,” said Renee Ma, founder of Sassy Giraffe. “We created the Yao collection to tell a story and inspire our customers to create lasting memories around the dinner table."
The Yao dinnerware sets provide an array of elegant yet practical features including:
Crafted from bone china.
Lightweight for everyday use, chip-resistant, translucent body and superior strength.
The dinnerware set includes four of each: Salad plates 8", Dinner plates 11.5", Bowls 4.75", Mugs 13.5oz.
Four modern chic colors available to choose from. Easy to mix and match for all occasions.
Dishwasher- and microwave- safe.
The Yao collection is the perfect addition for entertainers looking to present inspired living through stylish dinnerware, and timeless Dōng-Fāng (eastern) style.
From ‘Shuǐ Mò’ (水墨), ‘Tài Jí’ (太极), ‘Shū Fǎ’(书法) to Twenty-four Solar Terms and more; Sassy Giraffe presents the world of "Dōng Fāng Měi Xué" with exceptional ceramics to your everyday lifestyle.
Learn more about Sassy Giraffe at www.sassygiraffe.ca.
About Sassy Giraffe
Sassy Giraffe is a Canadian company that creates modern dinnerware and table sets catering to a versatile lifestyle. Its unique dinnerware designs provide solutions to increase the perceived value of your daily meals through high-quality, stylish dinnerware and table settings. For more information, visit www.sassygiraffe.ca and follow along on social media @sassygiraffe_official.
