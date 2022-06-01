More accolades from Vienna, Rome, Berlin and New Orleans for Daniel P Quinn and ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.
You've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway! We're so happy for you and all your success. Keep up the amazing work!”MONTCLAIR, NJ, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc has now received over 21 Awards and Certificates of Excellence for our work from SACCO & VANZETTI, and Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS in the last 2 years.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Semi-Finalist
New Filmmakers New Orleans
May 21, 2022
Our Sophocles won an AWARD at Sweet Democracy Film Festival in Rome, yesterday for DEATH OF HERCULES. This was our Fourth Award including Best Actress for Ellen Lanese, and Outstanding Achievement as well for design by Jennifer Long, Direction by Daniel P Quinn, and Ms. Lanese. Honorable Mention from Erbil, Iraq to Paris, and Bali, Indonesia as Best Director. Rarely seen or produced we thank Sophocles for his play THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS where the Death of Hercules unfolds.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Semi-Finalist
Dallas Movie Awards Festival
5/12/22
Best Social Justice
Semi-Finalist
Best Short Film
5/10/22
Vienna Indie Short Film Festival, Austria.
Berlin Shorts Award
May 5, 2022
Semi-Finalist: Best Ensemble Acting
Ellen Lanese, Paul Parente and Anthony Spaldo.
Seattle Movie Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist: Best Short Documentary.
Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome,
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 9, 2022
Award Winner: Best Director Daniel P Quinn.
8 & Halfilm Awards, Rome,
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 7, 2022: Selected: Narrative Short in Festival.
Milan Arthouse Film Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 6, 2022; Nominee
Roma Shorts, Italy
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
March 10, 2022: Semi-Finalist
Philadelphia World Film Festvial
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
February 21, 2022, Finalist
4th Dimension Independent Film Festival, Bali, Indonesia.
Death of Hercules, January 3, 2022
Finalist for Best Director: Award winner Daniel P Quinn.
Red Moon Film Festival (NYC)
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Selected December 28, 2021: Best Male Director Daniel P Quinn.
Swedish International Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 7, 2021: Finalist Best Documentary
Certificate of Achievement.
Florida Shorts
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 20, 2021: Semi-Finalist Experimental Film
Art Gallery Film Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
November 20, 2021: Best Narrative Short: India and NYC.
Austin International Art Festival
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
August 15, 2021, Austin, Texas, Best Narrative.
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France.
Death of Hercules
August 25, 2021, Best Actress Ellen Lanese
Outstanding Achievement:
Jennifer Long (Design), Ellen Lanese, Daniel P Quinn
KIIFF, Kurdistan, Iraq.
Death of Hercules, September 21, 2021
Honorable Mention, Best Actress Ellen Lanese.
Beyond the Curve International
Film Festival, Paris, France.
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
December 24, 2020
Finalist Award: Certificate for Excellence.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
DEATH OF HERCULES
via
Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS
and
Sacco & Vanzetti: BURN !!!.
ArtsPR offers programs with film introductions. Questions and answers follow. Approximately 60 minutes with book signings as well.
Award winning short films with Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese and Paul Parente under my direction.
Daniel Gabriel, Author SACCO & VANZETTI: A Narrative Longpoem.
Our programs are made possible, in part, by charitable gifts, and other pro-bono support:
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support
Remembering Stephen Sondheim:
https://nyti.ms/3Ophcwh#permid=115663295
We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure and process donations and grants.
For more details Contact us at 973-482-0747.
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
Daniel P Quinn
973-482-0747
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
