More accolades from Vienna, Rome, Berlin and New Orleans for Daniel P Quinn and ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.

MONTCLAIR, NJ, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc has now received over 21 Awards and Certificates of Excellence for our work from SACCO & VANZETTI, and Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS in the last 2 years.

Congratulations!
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Semi-Finalist
New Filmmakers New Orleans
May 21, 2022

"You've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway!

We're so happy for you and all your success.

Keep up the amazing work!"

Our Sophocles won an AWARD at Sweet Democracy Film Festival in Rome, yesterday for DEATH OF HERCULES. This was our Fourth Award including Best Actress for Ellen Lanese, and Outstanding Achievement as well for design by Jennifer Long, Direction by Daniel P Quinn, and Ms. Lanese. Honorable Mention from Erbil, Iraq to Paris, and Bali, Indonesia as Best Director. Rarely seen or produced we thank Sophocles for his play THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS where the Death of Hercules unfolds.

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc ., Film Freeway Awards

Congratulations!
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Semi-Finalist
Dallas Movie Awards Festival
5/12/22
Best Social Justice

Semi-Finalist
Best Short Film
﻿5/10/22
Vienna Indie Short Film Festival, Austria.

Berlin Shorts Award
May 5, 2022
Semi-Finalist: Best Ensemble Acting
Ellen Lanese, Paul Parente and Anthony Spaldo.

Seattle Movie Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 10, 2022
Semi-Finalist: Best Short Documentary.

Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome,

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

April 9, 2022

Award Winner: Best Director Daniel P Quinn.

8 & Halfilm Awards, Rome,

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

April 7, 2022: Selected: Narrative Short in Festival.

Milan Arthouse Film Awards

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

April 6, 2022; Nominee

Roma Shorts, Italy

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

March 10, 2022: Semi-Finalist

Philadelphia World Film Festvial

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

February 21, 2022, Finalist

4th Dimension Independent Film Festival, Bali, Indonesia.

Death of Hercules, January 3, 2022

Finalist for Best Director: Award winner Daniel P Quinn.


Red Moon Film Festival (NYC)

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

Selected December 28, 2021: Best Male Director Daniel P Quinn.

Swedish International Film Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 7, 2021: Finalist Best Documentary

Certificate of Achievement.

Florida Shorts

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 20, 2021: Semi-Finalist Experimental Film


Art Gallery Film Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

November 20, 2021: Best Narrative Short: India and NYC.


Austin International Art Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

August 15, 2021, Austin, Texas, Best Narrative.


Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France.

Death of Hercules

August 25, 2021, Best Actress Ellen Lanese

Outstanding Achievement:

Jennifer Long (Design), Ellen Lanese, Daniel P Quinn


KIIFF, Kurdistan, Iraq.

Death of Hercules, September 21, 2021

Honorable Mention, Best Actress Ellen Lanese.


Beyond the Curve International

Film Festival, Paris, France.

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 24, 2020

Finalist Award: Certificate for Excellence.


ArtsPRunlimited, Inc

DEATH OF HERCULES

via

Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS

and

Sacco & Vanzetti: BURN !!!.

ArtsPR offers programs with film introductions. Questions and answers follow. Approximately 60 minutes with book signings as well.

Award winning short films with Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese and Paul Parente under my direction.
Daniel Gabriel, Author SACCO & VANZETTI: A Narrative Longpoem.

Our programs are made possible, in part, by charitable gifts, and other pro-bono support:

https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

Remembering Stephen Sondheim:

https://nyti.ms/3Ophcwh#permid=115663295

We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 to secure and process donations and grants.

For more details Contact us at 973-482-0747.

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
Daniel P Quinn
973-482-0747
About

Daniel P Quinn received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France (2021); Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. His 400 Blogs published by The New York Times during Covid-19. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine (2021). Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

