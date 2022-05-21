Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2300 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:59 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and jumped over the counter as the other suspect acted as a lookout. The suspect demanded money and merchandise. The employees complied. The suspect sprayed the employees with pepper spray then both suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle, described as possibly a newer model Nissan Altima, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.