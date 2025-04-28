MPD Arrests Northwest Assault Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who made threats with a knife in Northwest.
On Sunday, April 27, 2025, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1600 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for a report of a man with a knife. Officers discovered that the suspect had threatened the victim with a knife during a dispute. Officers canvased the immediate area and quickly located the suspect and placed him under arrest.
38-year-old Ernesto Marquez, of Queens, New York, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Resisting Arrest.
CCN: 25061149
###
