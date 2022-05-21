Submit Release
St. Albans // Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2002475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau                              

STATION:   St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 5/16/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 175 Elm St. in Enosburg

 

ACCUSED:  Michael Turcotte                                             

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Assault on Protected Professional

 

 

ACCUSED:  Paul Turcotte                                               

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

VIOLATION: Impeding , Assault on Protected Professional

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 16, 2022 at 1541 hours, VSP Troopers responded to the above address following multiple 911 calls of a male who was believed to be chasing a female with a machete outside the above address. While investigating the incident Michael Turcotte exhibited aggressive and threatening behavior toward a trooper and was subdued with a taser, after which he was taken into custody. During the investigation and arrest of Michael Turcotte, Paul Turcotte impeded Troopers on scene from conducting their investigation and arresting M. Turcotte. Michael Turcotte was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing and was issued a citation to appear in court the following day to answer to the charges of Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and  Assault on Protected Professionals.

 

On May 20, 2022 Paul Turcotte was issued a citation to for Impeding and Assault on a Protected Professional. He was ordered appear in court on June 20, 2022 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 17, 2022 and June 20, 2022 at 0830             

COURT: Franklin Superior      

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

