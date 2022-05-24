Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,363 in the last 365 days.

CANADIAN ORGANIZATION TAKES A STAND AGAINST A GLOBAL MENACE

Logo: Effect Hope - Ending Neglected Tropical Diseases

Effect Hope is a Christian Global Health Organzation.

Image of 5 figures, 1 is highlighted. Text reads 1 in 5 people worldwide are affected by neglected tropical diseases.

1.7 billion people are affected by neglected tropical diseases globally.

Picture of the world. Text reads: a high-level, political declaration to mobilise political will and secure commitments towards ending NTDS. THE KIGALI DECLARATION ON NTDS (neglected tropical diseases)

The Kigali Declaration will mobilize global actors to end neglected tropical diseases (image courtesy: 100% Committed/Uniting to Combat NTDs).

Effect Hope joins global actors to stand up for the health of 1.7 billion people globally.

We believe in global health equity. We cannot achieve global health equity if the 1.7 billion people affected continue to experience debilitating illnesses that are preventable and treatable.”
— Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope
MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Global Health Organization, Effect Hope, will sign the Kigali Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases. This move demonstrates Canadian leadership in action toward neglected tropical diseases, a group of 20 diseases that impact 1.7 billion people globally.

The Kigali Declaration on Neglected Tropical Diseases is a global political declaration that aims to activate political will and garner commitments to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 target on neglected tropical diseases and the goals outlined in the World Health Organization’s 2030 Neglected Tropical Disease Roadmap.

“The Kigali Declaration makes a bold call for the world to come together to end neglected tropical diseases,” explained Effect Hope CEO Kim Evans. Neglected tropical diseases are a consequence and cause of poverty. They thrive where access to clean water, sanitation and healthcare are limited. These diseases disable, disfigure, and sometimes kill,” Evans added.

As a signatory organization, Effect Hope is fully invested in seeing an end to neglected tropical diseases. The organization will ensure that our programs align with the goals stated in the Kigali Declaration and the World Health Organization’s 2030 Neglected Tropical Diseases Roadmap.

This is not the first declaration on neglected tropical diseases signed by Effect Hope. In 2012, Effect Hope was part of the London Declaration that galvanized global action to achieve some of the targets set in the World Health Organization’s first Neglected Tropical Diseases Roadmap. Thanks to that action, forty-three countries have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease; 600 million people no longer require treatment for neglected tropical diseases. Two diseases, sleeping sickness and Guinea worm disease are at an all-time low.

“We believe in global health equity,” explained Evans. “We cannot achieve global health equity if the 1.7 billion people (1 in 5 of us) affected by neglected tropical diseases continue to experience debilitating illnesses that are preventable and treatable. That’s why we felt it was essential to sign the Kigali Declaration.”

The global community will be celebrating the endorsements of all countries in a pre-summit meeting ahead of the Commonwealth heads of state meeting hosted by the Government of Rwanda later in June.

Effect Hope is one of Canada’s oldest global health organizations and one of the country’s only organizations that are 100% committed to supporting people affected by neglected tropical diseases like leprosy.

To learn more about Effect Hope and the Kigali Declaration on Neglected Tropical diseases, visit www.effecthope.org/kigali.

Anjay Nirula
Effect Hope
+1 416-459-9198
anirula@effecthope.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

CANADIAN ORGANIZATION TAKES A STAND AGAINST A GLOBAL MENACE

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.