Condolences to the family and relatives of the People's Writer of Tajikistan Mehmon Bakhti

TAJIKISTAN, May 20 - Today, May 20, 2022, the People's Writer of Tajikistan, laureate of the Abuabdullo Rudaki State Prize Mehmon Bakhti passed away at the age of 81.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased that is stated in following words:

“Mehmon Bakhti made a significant contribution to the development of modern Tajik literature and drama, for many years he acted as chairman of the Writers' Union, member of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, deputy of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, deputy chairman of the Movement of National Unity and Revival of Tajikistan .

The legacy of Mehmon Bakhti has earned to him universal recognition among the people of Tajikistan.

He made a valuable contribution to the upbringing of the younger generation of Tajik writers.

The good name, patriotic and humane works of Mehmon Bakhti will forever remain in the memory of the people.”

