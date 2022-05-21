An Giang strives for US$858 million investment in 2022

VIETNAM, May 21 -

Long Xuyên City in An Giang Province. — Photo media.angiang.gov.vn

AN GIANG — The Mekong Delta Province of An Giang has set a target of attracting 15 projects with a combined investment capital of over VNĐ20 trillion (above US$858 million) by year-end, according to its investment promotion programme in 2022.

These projects will be in the province's prioritised areas such as traffic infrastructure, urban development, housing, agriculture, as well as industry, trade and services, culture and tourism, baodautu.vn reported.

Under the programme, approved recently by An Giang People's Committee, the province also hopes to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in a wide range of sectors including the development of industrial park infrastructure, industrial real estate, supporting industries, and agriculture.

Between now and the end of this year, the province plans to host three online investment promotion conferences which will see the attendance of investors from Japan, South Korea, Australia, USA, Taiwan, Israel, Thailand, Singapore and European countries.

As per the programme, the locality will team up with the Ministry of Planning and Investment's Southern Investment Promotion Centre to organise its investment promotion conference in the fourth quarter.

The committee described the upcoming conference as a good opportunity for domestic and foreign investors to access updated information about the province's investment environment, policies and its list of investment in the next four years.

Due to the COVID-pandemic, An Giang Province attracted only 18 investment projects including one foreign-invested with total registered capital of over VNĐ947 billion in 2021, down 40 per cent in number of projects and 13 per cent in level of capital compared to the previous year. — VNS