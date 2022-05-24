Kimberly Guilfoyle Joins, 'We Must Meet' as Strategic Advisor, Brand Ambassador and Stake holder
'We Must Meet' is a Unique Multipurpose Video Conferencing + Webinar + Streaming Platform.
We Must Meet's unique and simple features for education purpose are becoming a craze among Students and Professors”NEW YORK 10023, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- https://wemustmeet.com/
— John Nunez Jr-Fordham University Student
Kimberly Guilfoyle - An American television news personality who has also served as an advisor to the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump joins 'We Must Meet' as a Strategic Advisor, Brand Ambassador and Stakeholder.
“We Must Meet Technology is Community Based. It will change the way people will host business meetings, fundraising, political rallies, town halls, concerts -screen online movies, showcase real estate properties, impart education and conduct medical research" New York-based creator of 'We Must Meet' Al Mason, said in a statement.
'We Must Meet serves as a unique multipurpose Video Conferencing cum Webinar plus OTT technology which transcends the border of regular video conference towards screening of online Bollywood and Hollywood movies, said Founder Manju Mason.
Tech coordinator Rahil Manzi says “ We Must Meet can be accessed by 30,000 plus people at the same time. No downloads are required. It is instant and users can just sign up and start their video conference in less than a minute".
"We Must Meet is powered and managed by the most experienced Tech Company 'Iotum,' a leader in video and audio solutions for the last twenty years, said founder Pooja Patil, an educationist overseeing numerous educational institutions. “ It will connect students and learners to their curriculum and training from anywhere in the world via browser-based remote learning,” she said. “in virtual learning regardless of location, learners can access browser-based, zero-download virtual classrooms via desktop or mobile apps. Create live streams and videos or host online meetings, workshops, and webinars for training, coaching, running classes and so much more,” she noted.
Dr. Raj Bhayani, a renowned medical professional and ENT surgeon having held various leadership positions in the healthcare field and leading hospitals in New York, said that "We Must Meet makes healthcare easy and secure and manageable for providers equipped with state-of-the-art features. “Medical students get full access to selected real-time surgery without having to be in the operating room, connect them to seminars, meetings, and classes across the country or on another continent he said.
"We Must Meet LLC is soon to launch 'We Must Meet' Theme Parks, Boutique Hotels, Resorts, and Restaurants,” says Investment co-ordinator, Kunal Patel.
We Must Meet LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn