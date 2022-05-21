May 20, 2022

Somerset County, MD-

On May 20, 2022, the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack with the assistance of the Criminal Enforcement Division executed a Search and Seizure Warrant in regards to an on-going Malicious Destruction of Property investigation in Princess Anne MD. During the execution of the Search and Seizure Warrant seven (7) Improvised Explosive Devices, identified as three (3) complete pipe bombs and four (4) improvised explosive hand grenades. Thirty-two firearms, including several military grade weapons were also located in conjunction with additional bomb making materials and firearm parts. The suspect of the investigation has been criminally charged and is held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.