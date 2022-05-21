Webbie brings in Tre Savage, NoxBond, Trill Will, Supa Unit, Next Level DJ Coalition and more for the Savage Life Tour
Webbie teams up with Real Life Music, LLC, Supa Unit, Next Level DJ Coalition, and a roster of talent including Tre Savage, NoxBond, Trill Will, and more!
SupaUnit, BadazzSavageDjs, CapriceMuzikDJs, Trill DJs ,Next Level, Tre Savage, NoxBond, Trill Will, Bighen, SupaStarMpire, Maserati Bud, Negus Phoenix, Star Bernard, Killa Ke, Tony Snow, Young Kazz”BATON ROUGE, LA, USA, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It just keeps getting bigger for the members of Real Life Music, LLC
— Supa Unit
This independent record label with it's heart set on becoming a Major keeps raising the bar and setting the standard for hard work.
The C.O.O. of Real Life Music, LLC, celebrity rap star @trillwillisrael is also a partner at Supa Unit/Savage Life and Trill Will brought in the C.E.O. of Real Life Music, LLC celebrity rap star @noxbond as a partner to Supa Unit/Savage Life over 5 years ago. Shout out to Derrick Marquis Johnson.
Now they have officially teamed up! Real Life Music, LLC and Supa Unit and Savage Life and BadazzSavageDjs, CapriceMuzikDJs, Savage Life DJs, and Trill DJs and Next Level DJ Coalition, with Tre Savage, NoxBond, Trill Will, Bighen604, SupaStarMpire, Maserati Bud, Negus Phoenix, Star Bernard, famous killa ke, young tony snow, young kazz, and more as the supporting acts for the current @Webbietrill tour and The United DJ Coalition's providing an opportunity for local artists to network with industry record breakers and executives at every stop, where there will be an audition for all types of talent in every city!
Webbie has been doing sold out shows for almost 20 years. He is selling out shows all over the country every year.
His concerts are full of die-hard fans quoting his platinum hits word-for-word.
Webbie puts on an amazing performance, talking to the wildly moving crowd, and even shining on the mic without a background instrumental, showing how a true vet handles MCing.
According to Wikipedia :
Webbie first appeared on Lil Boosie's album For My Thugz on the track "Gotta Get It" in 2001. He and Lil Boosie released Ghetto Stories in 2003 and Gangsta Musik in 2004. As Webbie's solo track "Give Me That" featuring Bun B was frequently featured in mixtapes, as a label Trill Entertainment was growing in popularity & was signed for a distribution deal at Asylum Records along with (Webbie). After he was signed there, his major-label debut Savage Life was released in 2005,[2] debuting at number eight on the US Billboard 200 chart.[4]
Trill began a deal to sign Webbie to the subsidiary label Atlantic Records & was successful. Singles from his next album, Savage Life 2, include "Independent" featuring Boosie and Lil Phat. As of 2020, it is Webbie's most successful song to date, peaking at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching the top of the Rap Songs chart.[5] Webbie released his third studio album Savage Life 3 on November 15, 2011, under Trill Ent. The first single from the album was "What's Happenin'". The album has currently sold over 50,000 copies.
Webbie's fourth album Savage Life 4 is the fourth in the Savage Life album series. The first single from the album "What I Do" was released on April 16, 2013.[6] The album was released on November 19, 2013.[7]
Webbie's son Tre Savage is already catching on from coast to coast, where his music is being spun in clubs and his videos are steadily jumping up! He already has over 300k monthly listeners on Spotify and is a young star!
He is about to be doing a reality tv show with Webbie and is performing in the Caprice Muzik movie coming soon!
NoxBond and Trill Will have millions of streams, and some amazing features, with Trill Will sharing a song with Lil Durk, and NoxBond having records with Chris Brown and Trippie Redd, and they are executives at one of the fastest growing record labels since No Limit, They are also leading the way as the pioneers of the #1 DJ Coalition on Google, Next Level DJ Coalition.
They have already performed at the Dogecoin music festival Doge Palooza, and were the stars of the show, bringing the fans down from the stadium seats to the field, and all over the country at different events!
Real Life Music, LLC is the record label that is owned by NoxBond, with Trill Will as the C.O.O.
They have partnerships with hundreds of companies, including Beatroot, Made In Memphis, Heavy Hitters Music Group, TSO Music Group, LiveMixtapes, Zarephath Enterprises LLC, 50/50 Music Group, Universal Music Group, Supa Unit, Savage Life, Stop Beefin Radio, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, and many many more, as well as over 100 sponsorships from record breakers all over the world.
Check out Webbie's most popular song : https://youtu.be/jCUiGArhW2M
Listen to Tre Savage's Talk Ta Me! : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O1jGHXkZhg
Watch the newest video from NoxBond and Trill Will : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mU4Horb8R-Q
email us here
Tre Savage - Talk Ta Me