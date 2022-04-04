Dogepalooza just added Trill Bond to their Line-up for the highly anticipated Dogecoin Music Festival
Dogepalooza is coming to the World and bringing a heavy hitter filled line up including Trill Bond and Dionne Warwick
(We are) very excited to have Trill Bond performing at the World's First Doge-coin Music Festival on April 23rd in Sugar Land, Texas! .... get your tickets at www.dogepalooza.com before we sell out..”SUGARLAND, TX, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Dogecoin is the People’s Crypto”, says Elon Musk, and D.O.G.E is an acronym for Do Only Good Everyday. Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who decided to create a payment system as a "joke", making fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time. It is considered both the first "meme coin", and, more specifically, the first "dog coin”. The meme became a coin, and it became the beloved Dog-themed cryptocurrency of the internet. Dogecoin has its own online community, (referred to as the Doge Army) and there is no hard limit on the total supply of Dogecoins, which makes it different from some other prominent cryptocurrencies.
Dogecoin has been backed by the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons, and even the Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban! Elon Musk is known to enthusiastically tweet about the benefits of Dogecoin. The inaugural festival is in Sugar Land, Texas at Constellation Field on April 23rd, 2022, and then eventually taking it all over the country, the world, and then off the planet!
The festival is open to the public and will include:
• Live entertainment from national and local headliners, major artists & DJs (Special guest appearances TBD)
• Food & Drink
• Dogecoin & Dogepalooza Merchandise
• Vendors
• Charities
• Educational venues for learning more about how to use, accept, and understand Dogecoin.
The lineup is chock full of talent from all over the World and is Headlined by the one and only Grammy-Award winning Dionne Warwick. Along with performances from Grammy Award winning Damon Elliott, Grammy Award winning White Sun, Lil Mook who has features from Migos and Rich Homie Quan, and upcoming stars Simona, Jason Dmore, Astro-Cat, Talon Majors, and many more. Currently, speakers include Eloisa Marchesoni and Mark Minard, with more to be announced.
All the funds raised from ticket sales (minus sales tax and credit card processing fees) will be donated to the charities Dogepalooza supports. Tickets are $65 for general admission and includes free parking along with a collectible 1 of 5,000 NFT. VIP tickets are $150 and includes a VIP area with bathrooms and a bar on the field, free parking, a 1 of 5,000 NFT, and a super rare 1 of 500 VIP NFT. Children ages 4-12 tickets are $25 and children under 3 are free.
Just Announced: Universal Music Group Artists Trill Bond, which is comprised of Trill Will and NoxBond, will be pulling up and performing on behalf of Real Life Music, LLC!
Trill Bond has a combined 50+ million streams and have performed all over the country and headlined at SXSW, so it only makes sense to have them light up this festival full of good energy and good purposes! For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets, visit the Dogepalooza website! https://dogepalooza.com/ Follow them on Instagram and Twitter! IG - https://www.instagram.com/dogepalooza/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/Dogepalooza
