Universal Music Group opens the door in Kansas via Real Life Music, LLC lead by NoxBond and Trill Will

Trill Bond is long overdue. Trill Bond at SXSW Some of the Real Life Music artists!

The music industry has new avenues for artists in the midwest. There is an official Universal Music Group company and representative in the middle of the map

..really big for Wichita and the entire state of Kansas. What they have done has immediate effects for the City and long term benefits for the State. This deal with UMG positions RLM as the anchor..” — DJ Blayze - Program Director/Next Level DJs Radio

WICHITA, KS, USA, March 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Life Music, LLC Started in Wichita, KS in the early 90s, as a very small, independent record label with one artist : Noxious.The direction the company took and the plan that was outlined in the early 90s foreshadowed the blueprint that was to come.Noxious had no outlet, no connections, no industry friends, and no leader to follow. He had no friends, and no resources.The first project "This is Noxious", was recorded on a 2-tape karaoke machine. The beats were created from using a radio shack microphone held up to computer speakers to record midi interpretations of popular songs from the 90s.That tape was then recorded over another tape, for the finished project.The quality was horrible. But the people who heard it loved it, and Noxious took it as far as he possibly could.He established a relationship with Radio by sending it to the PD. He got free studio time when it was heard by a studio. When he got to the studio, he met a producer who agreed to produce for him, and the owner of the Studio saw the potential for more. So he had Noxious help him open a magazine, "The Hot Sheets", which required a graphic artist, so Noxious started working with Dante , and opened his first advertisement company on the streets of Wichita, KS going business to business getting customers for graphics and magazine ads, and then started performing at "The Sky Bar" where he met other artists, and started a cycle of growing his network through making the best music that they could make.and then Real Life happened and everything got put on the back burner until Noxious became Nox, and then later, NoxBond and met Trill Will.On the other side of the country, in Deland, FL Trill Will was laying the ground work for something bigger than himself.He was recording in professional studios, going out to events, and meeting the right people. He was touring with Lil Boosie and Webbie, and doing songs with Webbie. He even partnered up with Webbie's brother Derrick, and started moving through Savage Life and Supa Unit, picking up new information every day he was on the road, being a major part of the growth of Supa Unit and Savage Life, so much so that his company Full Circle Music Group partnered with them officially over 10 years ago, and he became a member of their executive team. He was outshining everyone he would come near.When NoxBond and Trill Will met, it combined the drive , determination, and spirit of the two budding executives into one massive force Real Life Music, LLC opened it's doors for outside business with Trill Will as the new Chief Operating Officer, and Trill Bond was born.Next Level DJ Coalition grew from 30 members, to 800 and very quickly became the #1 DJ Coalition on Google. A spot it has maintained since early 2020.Real Life Music, LLC started creating and signing imprints, and it went from 1 to 100 in less than 2 years.When it all came together, the Syndicate was born.Under the watchful eyes of the music industry it has slowly saturated every angle, every conference call, and every city.Real Life Music, LLC has really made an impression.They just partnered with Dodge Coin for the Dodgpalooza music festival in Sugarland, TX at Constellation Field April 23rd.Trill Will is verified on instagram, with that coveted blue check and over half a million followers. GFM Part 1, his LiveMixtapes.com world premiere hosted by Next Level DJ , DJ Star has already built up over half a million streams and views.In the last 6 months, Real Life Music, LLC has generated millions of streams on spotify.The last music video from NoxBond, 33 got 500,000 views on Youtube in 3 months.The artists on Real Life Music, LLC have been given training to perfect their structure and lyrics, causing an unreal level of consistency across the board.The last song released by Jadakiss, currently listed as his most popular song, is a record featuring Real Life Music, LLC's artist P.Gutter. The copyright line reads "Real Life Music, LLC".They own their own NFT company, and already have an album released as an NFT, custom produced by Statik Selektah with excellent wordsmithing by RLM artist P.GutterReal Life Music, LLC has partnerships with Facebook, Tiktok, and a list of over 300 corporations.P.Gutter said : "NoxBond and Trill Will are my brothers and business associates. I’ve had deals with major labels before but this just feels different. They are committed to the success of every artist and imprint that they sign. You can tell that they really are in it for the love not just monetary gain. “Real Life or No Life” , “Next Level Til The Dirt Settle” 💪🏾🏆"Mr. Everyday said : "...The whole movement reminds me of the early def jam days. Its a privilege to be involved with an organization that embodies the true independent spirit..."It's no wonder they got signed to Universal Music Group through Zarephath Enterprises and 50/50 Music Group.Real Life Music, LLC is a massive company with over 100 subsidiaries.They are opening the doors to both sides of the music industry, and provide the guidance, blueprint, and team needed to succeed in the music, entertainment, and modeling industries.To submit music for a record deal, send your music, links, and epk to nextleveldjcoalition@gmail.comTo join our syndicate as a member of the music industry, such as a DJ, A&R, Promoter, Website, Magazine, Radio Station, Blog, Record pool, or DJ Coalition : fill out this application : www.nextleveldjcoalition.com/dj-registration To apply for the model club, send your portfolio and links to nextlevelmodelclub@gmail.comFollow NoxBond, Trill Will, and Trill Bond on instagramFollow Real Life Music, Next Level DJ Coalition and our Universal Music Group fam on instagram

Trill Bond - Overdue