Pick Sunflowers at Hana Field by Tanaka Farms, Orange County's Only U-Pick Sunflower Field
Wander through over five acres of blooming sunflowers, take photos, and pick sunflowers to take home.
Hana means flower in Japanese, and Hana Field by Tanaka Farms is acres and acres of beautiful seasonal flowers, like sunflowers throughout the year, zinnias in the summer, and marigolds in the fall. The sunflowers are now in full bloom for the 2022 season! We currently have twelve different varieties of sunflowers in bloom. Bright yellow Sunrich Golds, pale and dainty Butter Creams, fiery Procut Reds, and dramatic multicolor Florenzas, just to name a few.
Hana Field is the perfect place for a day date, lunch in the shaded picnic table area, snapping that perfect selfie, or just getting out of the house to enjoy picking sunflowers while soaking up some Vitamin-D! Open on weekends, by reservation only, with gates opening at 10am and last entry to the fields at 4pm. General admission is only $10, and U-Pick Sunflowers are only $15 for 15 flowers!
Hana Field by Tanaka Farms is located at 427 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. The farm is located at the corner of Sunflower and Anton. Entry to parking and check-in is located on Anton Boulevard.
To sum it up:
Over five acres of blooming sunflowers
12 different varieties in colors like yellow, orange, and red
Free parking
$10 general admission (does not include picking)
$15 to pick up to 15 blooms with the purchase of a Keepsake Souvenir Cup
Open weekends only from 10am to 5pm, last entry at 4pm
Shaded picnic area (must bring your own food)
Things to Remember…
Bring your own cutting utensils (sunflowers have very thick stems, so bring a sharp cutter or serrated knife) and gardening gloves (especially if you have sensitive skin). Hana Field does have a limited supply of cutters available for purchase.
All children must remain close to their parent/guardian at all times. The field is large, and with uneven ground. It is easy for children to get lost or injured. Please keep your kids close!
Please note: Hana Field by Tanaka Farms is a real working farm! The fields can get quite muddy, so closed-toe shoes that you don't mind getting dirty are a must. Long pants, or long socks, as stinging nettles (weeds) grow all around the farm, are also reccomended. Also, bees love sunflowers, so if you have an allergy, beware that there will be a lot of bees on the premises. In addition to bees, farms do attract a lot of insects. If this is something that might bother you, make sure to use bug spray, or dress accordingly.
No Pets: Other than ADA service dogs, pets are NOT permitted at Hana Field.
About Tanaka Farms:
Tanaka Farms is a family-owned and operated farm in the heart of Orange County. Educating, entertaining, and feeding families all year long! That’s the motto. Since 1940 Tanaka Farms has been dedicated to providing ALL families with quality products and educational experiences. Health (and fun!) are very important to Tanaka Farms! Farmer Tanaka and Farmer Kenny can be found out and around the farm, inspecting the fields, driving the tractors, and interracting with the guests, almost every day.
