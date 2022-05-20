Missouri Attorney General Statement on Obtaining Preliminary Injunction in Title 42 Case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – This afternoon, the United States District Court, Western District of Louisiana granted Missouri and 23 other states’ request for preliminary injunction in their lawsuit against the Biden Administration over their planned cancellation of Title 42. Because of this preliminary injunction, Title 42 will remain in place. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement:

“Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona led the way in fighting back against the Biden Administration’s disastrous move to cancel Title 42, a critical tool in helping to secure the border. Now, Missouri and 23 other states have again scored a big win against the Biden Administration and obtained a preliminary injunction, keeping Title 42 in place. With the illegal fentanyl and human trafficking flowing through the porous Southern border, every state is now a border state. My Office will continue to fight to secure our border and protect Missourians and Americans.”



Here’s the full order granting the preliminary injunction: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/doc-90---order-granting-prelminary-injunction.pdf?sfvrsn=531f6605_2

