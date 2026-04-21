Missouri Attorney General Hanaway Leads Coalition To Defend Executive Order On Election Integrity

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In a fight for election integrity across our country, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway led a coalition of 12 states in a motion to intervene to defend a presidential executive order that provides resources to verify voter-registration lists.

“The lawsuits filed by left‑wing states and activists against President Trump’s common-sense election integrity measures are reckless attempts to shield inaccurate voter rolls and weaken safeguards. These obstructionist efforts do not protect voters; they undermine confidence and invite irregularities,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Missouri will not allow partisan gamesmanship to diminish, dilute, or harm the integrity of our elections. We will defend every lawful step that promotes accurate rolls, secure absentee processes, and transparent administration.”

On March 31, 2026, President Trump issued Executive Order No. 14399, entitled “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections,” to assist the states in guarding their elections. Left-leaning activists and progressive states immediately challenged the order, claiming it represents a federal intrusion on state authority over elections. These nonsensical claims attempt to derail an opportunity for states like Missouri to work alongside the federal government on election integrity and to ensure voter rolls are accurate, secure, and up to date.

The Executive Order aims to enhance election security through two main initiatives. It mandates federal agencies to compile a “State Citizenship List” for state election officials, listing potential voters who are confirmed U.S. citizens, over 18, and residents of the state. Missouri and other states are advocating for access to this list to ensure voter-registration records are accurate.

Additionally, the order instructs the U.S. Postal Service to develop rules for mail-in and absentee ballots, improving their security and reliability. This includes using tracking barcodes on “Official Election Mail,” allowing states to provide lists of eligible absentee voters, and prohibiting the transmission of ballots from unidentified individuals.

Missouri and the other states are fighting for access to these resources and to work alongside the federal government in guarding the integrity of American elections. The Motion to Intervene was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

“We thank President Trump for issuing a vital, protective executive order that equips states with the tools we need to verify voter eligibility, secure absentee voting, and restore public confidence in our elections. Missouri stands ready to work with our federal partners to implement these measures swiftly and lawfully,” concluded Attorney General Hanaway.

Attorneys General from the following states joined the Missouri-led filing: Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas.

The full motion to intervene filed in D.C. can be read here.