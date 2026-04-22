Attorney General Hanaway Thwarts Sale Of Illegal THC Products Marketed Towards Minors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In an effort to safeguard children from the harms of dangerous, psychoactive substances, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that Pressure STL will immediately halt operations and destroy all products, including intoxicating cannabinoids that deceptively mimic well-known candy and snack brands enjoyed by children.

“This is a win for Missouri consumers. Pressure STL made the right choice by ceasing operations and destroying its illicit THC products,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Missourians must remain vigilant against unlicensed dispensaries and deceptive marketing that targets our children. My office will continue to act decisively wherever we find threats to consumer safety.”

In February of 2026, Attorney General Hanaway filed a lawsuit to stop the operations of Pressure STL, an unlicensed, illegal cannabis dispensary in the City of St. Louis. The petition alleged that Pressure STL has been selling marijuana outside of Missouri’s constitutional framework for legal marijuana, which requires safety testing, regulatory oversight of products, and age-verification measures. Moreover, the petition alleged that Pressure STL violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by deceptively marketing marijuana and psychoactive hemp-derived products that mimic the appearance of children’s candy and snacks.

After a brief period of negotiations, Pressure STL has agreed to immediately stop all operations of their business in Missouri and remove and destroy all of their psychoactive cannabinoid products. This agreement is reflected in documents approved by the Court.

The Attorney General warns against purchasing marijuana or other intoxicating cannabinoids from unlicensed “dispensaries” in Missouri. These unlicensed stores often sell THC products created through chemical conversion processes, and may also contain contaminants, solvents, or unknown byproducts. These products are dangerous. The FDA has not approved any intoxicating hemp products or hemp-derived cannabinoids for safe use.

Missourians who believe they were misled or harmed by intoxicating hemp products are encouraged to call the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint at ago.mo.gov. The Attorney General will continue to investigate and prosecute illegal cannabis dispensaries that risk the health and safety of Missouri consumers.

A copy of the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance filed with the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis can be read here.

The press release announcing the Attorney General’s lawsuit against Pressure STL can be read here.